Following the scarcity of money, Nigerians have been thrown into a frenzy to search for cash as it is scarce in the banking halls.

Many financial service vendors- Point of Sales (POS) operators have taken to hoarding the cash and selling at excessive rates; some Nigerians are also engaging in this illegal practice for profit, one of whom is allegedly famous Yoruba actress, Simisola Gold.

On Wednesday, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) in Nigeria publicly announced the arrest of the Nollywood actress.

The actress is also a social media ‘serial entrepreneur’ who deals in skincare, sales of fuel, facilitation of foreign travels through visa acquisitions, and other businesses.

The actress, Simisola Gold, was arrested for allegedly offering new naira notes for sale on social media.

The actress who uses the social media platforms- Instagram “SimisolaGold” and Twitter handle “Simisola of Lala” has locked her Instagram handle while her Twitter account has been disabled.

The ICPC, who made a tweet on their official page, acknowledged that they received information from an unidentified source and claimed that they believed she was partnering with some financial service sectors to remove notes from banking halls.

“It is believed she is in collusion with key elements in the financial services sector diverting the newly released notes away from banking halls.”

They also confirmed that claimed she is currently in detention and aiding investigations.

“She is currently in ICPC detention and is helping the Commission with its findings on the criminal trading of the naira and the attendant scarcity and negative economic outcomes being caused by the action,” they wrote.

The arrest was as a result of intelligence received which led the ICPC operatives to seek out and promptly arrest the suspect. It is believed she is in collusion with key elements in the financial services sector diverting the newly released notes away from banking halls … — ICPC Nigeria (@icpcnigeria) February 1, 2023

Nigerians React

The anti-graft agency noted that the action is in furtherance of the collaboration between the Central Bank of Nigeria, the ICPC, and its sister anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, in implementing the new cashless policy and naira redesign.

Although many lauded the action of the ICPC, others questioned why such measures have yet to be meted out on other known parties participating in similar crimes, from the banking halls to politicians.

Arrest all POS agents in Lagos they are fraudsters exchanging cash with huge sum. @CBNNIGERIAORG please act now — Olufemi David Arewa (@fem9c) February 1, 2023

Please come to Ago Palace way Okota,to arrest POS agents, they are selling Naria notes -Ngn 2000 for Ngn800; 5000Ngn for 1000ngn….This is terrifying,people are cash trapped,No cash in the ATM machines… — Genevieve George (@genysworld) February 1, 2023

Is it just about new notes? Is it ok to sell d old notes? In my area, POS owners sell d old notes. They sell 5k naira for 1k and 10k for 2k. Banks refuse to load their ATMs thereby leaving us at d mercy of greedy POS owners. — Defender of d universe (@tolkaholic) February 2, 2023

When are you going to arrest the minister of petroleum or there’s nothing wrong going on in that sector? — Francis Enaike (@francis_enaike) February 2, 2023

