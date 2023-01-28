One of the best ways to know it’s the weekend in Nigeria is to look for a group of women cooking in big pots or canopies erected in open spaces.

There is no dispute that Nigerians and Owambes are like 5 and 6; they are inseparable. So, no matter what the purpose of a party is, be it celebrating the birth of a child or purchasing a new blender, Nigerians scratch that—love to throw parties.

And by parties, we don’t mean one consisting of thirty guests; we are talking about the ones that are a true definition of the saying, “Go big or go home.”

Apart from the delicious meals, functional souvenirs, and an opportunity to show off stylish outfits, owambes are one of the best places to meet different types of people.

Here is a list of eight types of people you have met or will meet at an Owambe in Nigeria.

8. The Gate Crashers

What’s a Nigerian party without these people? Gatecrashers do not need an invite; all they do is get the location of a party and show up.

In addition to showing up, trust them to be both the life and soul of the party. The former is in the sense that they bring so much energy, and the latter means no food or souvenir would pass them by.

Sometimes, if the hosts are not careful, these people can make the guests starve halfway through the event. The best way to identify them is through their cliche but essential tool, nylon or paper bags.

7. The Walkaholics

First, shout out to the legs of these people. As their name implies, you can hardly find these people sitting or standing on a spot.

If they’re not looking for chilled table water for the bride, you would see them getting an extra plate of abula for the host’s sister’s friend’s brother. They are ushers that don’t get paid.

6. The Gossips

Owambes are famous for bringing together many familiar and old faces. So do not be surprised when you see a group of people talking about a guest who drove a Benz rather than listening to the eulogies from the deceased family members.

Also, in case you are bored at the party and in dire need of drama or gist, turn to these people; they have a lot of tea to spill.

5. The Foodies

There is a reason why it is advised that you try to get a meal as soon as you see servers walking around.

Foodies attend Owambes for one mission: to eat as much as possible. In other words, they do not send when it comes to food. What is their business if more than the food is needed for everyone? As long as they eat and can take it home, they are fine.



4. The content creators

Yes, we are referring to your favourite celebrities and influencers. Content creators think of Owambes as the perfect opportunity to do videos like “A Day in My Life,” “What a Nigerian Owambe Looks Like,” and “Get Ready for a Party with Me.”

Unless you want to see a video with you in the background aggressively chewing meat, you better steer clear of tripods, mini-ring lights, and cameras.

3. The Fashionistas

These people would make you rethink whose event it is. Even the host would feel intimidated when they turn up in an ultramodern take on traditional dress.

2. The Dancers

When the DJ starts to play a song, and you see the people dancing, you would think they are students of Nigerian veteran dancer Kaffy.

There are no moves that the dancers do not know, whether it is gbese or legwork.

1. Souvenirs collector

Souvenirs are at the heart of owambes because they are physical proof that you attended a wedding or birthday party.

Even with the shift in the type of souvenirs being shared nowadays, people would still fight to ensure that no type of item passes by without going into their bags.

