Last Saturday, George Kaduna, a senior content producer with Nigeria’s foremost investigative newspaper, PREMIUM TIMES, tied the knot with his sweetheart, Kate Aniah, at a colourful ceremony in Abuja.

The wedding was a twin event with the theme #KKDUNION, a coinage from the couple’s initials.

The couple were joined in matrimony before a church congregation at the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) Area 1 in the capital city.

This was accompanied by a glamorous reception held in the expansive and highly decorated H&C event Centre in Area 1.

In a harmonious blend of Navy blue, sky blue, ash and white attires, thrills and spills of cheers enveloped the atmosphere as the groom’s family from Plateau State and the bride’s family from Cross River were ushered in with traditional mellifluent and songs.

On 27 August, the couple had their traditional marriage at the bride’s hometown in Obudu, Calabar, where they had the blessing of both parents and were legally wedded.

From NYSC to the Altar

Mr Kaduna, a graduate of Economics from the University of Jos ( UNIJOS), said he met his wife in 2016 while performing his one-year mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) camping exercise in Edo State while the lovebirds continued to acquaint themselves with one another.

“We met in NYSC Camp, Okada, Edo State. That was in 2016. We spoke to each other because we found out we went to UNIJOS. We remained friends for a while, but I used to comment on her fine pictures on Instagram and WhatsApp. I think I was using style to toast her when I realised that ‘wife material’ dey there,” elated Mr Kaduna told PREMIUM TIMES.

He described the moment as a “brand new feeling” and that one would know that things are changing.

“I am happy and ready to learn to become a better husband and man,” he added.

Mr Kaduna said good women and men are challenging to come by these days but that he was convinced to go ahead with the union because his wife ticks the boxes of what he admires in a good woman.

“She loves God, she has family values, she is honest, and a few other attributes made me realise that we can work together,” he said.

Mrs Kaduna said she feels fortunate and excited.

The graduate of Biochemistry from the same school (UNIJOS) as her husband described Mr Kaduna as a “nice man” any woman wouldn’t let go of.

“George is a nice man, and no woman should let go of that, and as I saw my opportunity, I just had to hold on,” Mrs Kaduna said.

She further prayed for God’s blessings on the marriage until the end of time.

The couple is based in Abuja.

