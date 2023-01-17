Big Brother Titans premiered on Sunday night with 10 South African and 10 Nigerian housemates vying for the $100,000-star prize, among other perks.

Building on the expectations, the housemates had the first game to determine the season’s first Head of House (HOH). As is usual with Big Brother, the games were divided into two parts.

The first game had all 20 housemates construct six paper planes. The rule was to throw them as far as they could across marked lines in the arena.

They created and threw the paper planes in groups of 10 each – male and female. The top two best-performing housemates in each set qualified for the second round of games.

The ladies took on the games first, and Olivia and Jenni O qualified for the next round. Email and Las ukay emerged as the winners in the second set and proceeded to the second round.

For the second game, all four housemates had a chandelier toss a die once. None of the participants could touch or move the dice at any point during the game.

After playing, Lukay and Olivia both had five, Jenni O had two, while Mmeli pulled a six, thus emerging the first Big Brother Titans head of the house.

As HOH, he earns the most coveted immunity from the week’s eviction and access to the head of house bedroom.

He was also allowed to pick a female to share the room with and chose Ipeleng. The season’s first tail of house is Khosi, and she has to wear a tail as her reward till next week.

Pulling a surprise out of his sleeve, Big Brother told the housemates they would have one hour to decide which fellow contestants they would put up for possible eviction.

The new HOH has the veto power to save a nominated housemate and replace them with an unnominated one.

The live nominations began after an hour, and making their way into the diary room, each housemate made their choices.

The housemates with the most nominations were Nana (nine nominations), Justin (five times), Khosi (five nods), and Olivia (four nominations).

However, Big Brother refused to share the names of the people up for possible eviction and asked everyone except the new HoH to prepare to go home on Sunday.

