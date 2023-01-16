On Sunday, Multichoice, organisers of the popular Big Brother tv reality show, kicked off the premiere season of Big Brother Titans.

This year, the Big Brother franchise merged contestants from two countries (Nigeria and South Africa), ten from each country, making it the first of its kind on the African continent.

The Big Brother Titan housemates are to stay in the house for ten weeks and contest for a $100,000 grand prize.

During their stay in the Big Brother house, viewers will have the privilege of deciding who stays and who is evicted from the Big Brother house.

At the end of the show, a winner will be crowned through popularity votes by viewers.

On the opening night, the show hosts (BBNaija Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and BBMzansi host Lawrence Maleka) gave viewers insight into what to expect on the show.

Big Brother Africa

The ninth and final edition of Big Brother Africa, also known as Big Brother Africa: Hotshots, was held in 2014.

The show was initially put on hold as the Big Brother house in Johannesburg got burnt down.

Producers found and revamped a house for the season nearby and launched a shorter season of only 63 days on 5 October 2014.

The show featured 26 housemates who competed for the grand prize of US$300,000.

Thirteen countries participated in the season, and Tanzanian photographer Idris Sultan won the competition.

Here are the 20 new housemates.

Khosi

Age: 25

Originally from KwaZulu-Natal, she lives in Johannesburg, South Africa.

She’s a journalist, and Khosi claims she is talkative and open-minded. While adventurous, she is also self-aware.

Yemi Cregx

Age: 30

Yemi is from Ekiti State in Nigeria but stays in Lagos. He’s a model and actor. Yemi claims he is confident and outgoing.

While highly competitive, he’s also known for wearing his heart on his sleeve.

Juicy Jay

Age: 24

From the Eastern Cape in South Africa. He’s a semi-pro rugby player.

He describes himself as charismatic and energetic. Juicy Jay claims he likes to mingle and party. This proud Xhosa man is highly competitive and loves living on the edge.

Olivia

Age: 22

Originally from Imo State, Nigeria. She’s an aspiring actor. Olivia is a glam girl with a little bit of a wild side. The bold and daring aspirational actor is a big dreamer.

Nelisa

Age: 25

Originally from the Eastern Cape, now in Johannesburg, South Africa. Melissa is dynamite in a small package.

She is lively, wild and soft-hearted.

Blaqboi

Age: 26

Blaqboi hails from Plateau State in Nigeria and lives in Jos. He’s a content creator and an aspiring filmmaker.

He describes himself as cool, calm, and level-headed. He’s also charming, funny, and confident, and he claims to be street-smart.

Mmeli

Age: 24

From Hillbrow, Johannesburg, South Africa, He’s a content creator and model.

Email is fearless and street-smart, with a mischievous streak. He has no issues with what others think about him.

He claims he loves to party and is devoted to his bachelor’s lifestyle.

Nana

Age: 22

Originally from Kaduna State, Nigeria. She is an entrepreneur.

While soft-spoken, Nana doesn’t conform to social norms. She comes off as timid, but it may be a case of still waters running deep.

Ipeleng

Age: 24

Originally from the North West, she now lives in the Gauteng province of South Africa.

She is a law student. Ipeleng has both a great sense of humour and a shy side. She is close to her parents and has the utmost respect for them.

Marvin

Age: 28

Originally from Port Harcourt, Nigeria, now in Texas, USA. He is a chemical engineer and fitness model. Marvin is a charismatic guy who comes from humble beginnings.

The well-travelled adventurer is protective of those he loves. He says he is a cute boy with brains and a sense of humour to match.

Thabang

Age: 21

Originally from Soweto, he now lives in Johannesburg, South Africa.

He’s a sports data analyst. Thabang is a go-getter who knows his game. He describes himself as big-voiced, charming, and level-headed; he’s also in touch with his emotions.

He claims his drive and focus does not diminish his love for fun.

Jaypee

Age: 26

She’s from Lagos, Nigeria. She’s a nurse and model. Jaypee is a liberal lover of love and loves to take risks in this regard. To this end, flirty confidence and an open mind serve her well.

Yaya

Age: 30

Originally from the Eastern Cape, she now lives in Johannesburg, South Africa.

She’s a plus-size model. Yaya says she’s talkative and has a big, bold personality.

She is quietly confident and mature and is not afraid to be vulnerable.

Ebubu

Age: 28

Originally from Anambra State in Nigeria, he now lives in Lagos.

He’s an actor and model with a dynamic personality and claims to be street-smart.

Ebubu is open-minded and interested in the world around and beyond him. Humour, resilience, calm, and determination also mark his personality.

Jenni O

Age: 24

From Imo State, Nigeria, she now lives in the USA. She’s a health and safety specialist. Jenni O describes herself as a fiery and spontaneous talker. She’s a colourful daredevil with opinions and no time for nonsense.

Justin

Age: 21

Justin is from East London, South Africa.

He’s a photographer and describes himself as easygoing. Justin is generally fun and engaging. He’s happy-go-lucky; he loves to laugh, but he’s also a responsible friend.

Kanaga Jnr

Age: 23

He hails from Abia State in Nigeria and lives in Lagos. He’s a model and an aspiring actor.

The athletic Kanaga Jnr is charming yet candid, expressive yet calm. Coming in with good boy charm, he is mature for his age and is a sensitive young man who loves older women.

Lukay

Age: 31

Also from KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. He is a sales executive and describes himself as a self-aware person and brutally honest.

Lucca is also highly empathetic and a traditionalist; he moved to KwaZulu-Natal to re-establish a relationship with his parents.

Tsatsii

Age: 24

From Pretoria, South Africa. Tsatsii is an Engineering, biotechnology, and biomedical student. She is cerebral and grounded yet equally curious about life; she claims her brain matches her beauty.

Yvonne

Age: 28

Originally from Akwa Ibom State, now in Lagos, Nigeria.

She’s a model and content creator. Yvonne was made for the quiet life and is used to getting what she wants. However, this pastor’s kid is also resilient and bold.

