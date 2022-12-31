Despite the strides made by the entertainment industry in Nigeria, there were solemn moments that left fans grieving.

It is said that death is a necessary end. Perhaps it is why some of the deaths recorded in the entertainment scene cut deep.

Here are celebrities we bid goodbye to, in 2022.

Osinachi Nwachukwu

In April, famous gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu died. The singer, who shot into the limelight with the hit, ‘Ekwueme’, which she sang alongside Prospa Ochimana, died in an Abuja hospital.

The singer, who died from complications arising from domestic violence, was a lead singer at the Dunamis International Gospel Centre.

Her last song, Ikem (God of Power), was released in November 2021.

Gbenga Richards

One of the pioneers of Nollywood, actor Gbenga Richards died in May after battling acute diabetes and high blood pressure.

Richards’ first appearance as an actor was to represent Nigeria with Hubert Ogunde at the Second World Black and African Festival of African Culture (FESTAC) in 1977.

Ada Ameh

Famous Nollywood actress, comedian, producer, and television personality, Ada Ameh, died in a hospital in Delta State in July.

The National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, confirmed the unfortunate incident to PREMIUM TIMES.

She was buried in August in her home town in Benue State amidst tributes.

Biyi Bandele

In August, Nigerian novelist and film director Biyi Bandele died suddenly at 54.

Temi, the deceased’s daughter, stated on behalf of the family, described him as “a prodigiously talented writer and filmmaker, as well as a loyal friend and beloved father.”

He died before the premiere of his directorial effort, ‘Elesin Oba: The King’s Horseman’.

Rico Swavey

Another tragic death that hit the entertainment industry in 2022 was ex-Big Brother Naija star Patrick Fakoya, famously known as Rico Swavey.

Swavey, who died in October, was involved in a ghastly car accident that left him hospitalised and in critical condition.

Sammie Okposo

Famous gospel singer Sammie Okposo died suddenly on the 25th of November.

The singer was known for his Sammie Okposo Praise Party (SOPP) live concert. He held the last edition in November, days before his sudden demise.

His hit song, ‘Welu Welu’, gained a lot of local and international popularity and enjoyed massive airwaves.

Sammie was laid to rest at a private cemetery in Ikoyi after a Church service in December.

Sola Onayiga

Veteran Actress Sola Onayiga (Kitchen Practical) died in July.

The late actress was best known for her role as Ireti in the iconic TV series ‘Fuji House of Commotion’, where she ‘tortured’ her family with her overbearing cooking skills.

According to the information, she was admitted to the ICU unit at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital.

The late Onayiga was the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate in 2015 for the Lagos State House of Assembly Ikorodu Constituency 1.

Sir Kay Kamoru

In December, famous Yoruba actor Kamal Adebayo, known as Sir Kay-Kamoru, died.

Sir Kay, the father of Nigerian skit maker Adebayo Abidemi, popularly known as Isbae U, was famously known for his unique slang and wordplay in movies.

The talented veteran actor was known for playing the “Bad Boy” role in home videos between the late 90s to 2012.

Lari Williams

Veteran Nigerian actor, Lari Williams, died in February. He was 81.

The late actor of the Actors’ Guild of Nigeria (AGN) had a career that spanned over five decades.

He was the first actor to ever perform on top of Zuma Rock in Abuja FCT, 1,200 feet high, where he completed his late friend Maman Vatsa’s poem, ‘The bird that sings in the rain.’

Tafa Oloyede

Also in February, veteran Yoruba actor, John Adewunmi, popularly known as Tafa Oloyede, died.

He was 69.

The Ede, Osun State-born actor, who ventured into acting in 1974, died after a brief illness.

The late actor displayed no signs of ill health when he attended the annual general meeting of Bigscreen Entertainment on January 16 in Ibadan.

Romanus Amuta (Natty)

Still, in February, veteran actor Romanus Amuta, popularly known as ‘Natty’, died at 79.

The Nigerian actor played Natty in New Masquerade.

His flourishing career suffered a setback after a stroke in 2009.

He worked with Daily Times Newspapers before venturing into the movie Industry.

Takor Veronica

In March, Nollywood actress Takor Veronica was found dead in a hotel room in Benue, North Central Nigeria, a few days after celebrating her birthday.

The upcoming actress celebrated her birthday on March 12, 2022.

She reportedly died in a hotel room.

The state police spokesperson, Catherine Anene, said three suspects were arrested in connection with the case.

Dejo Tunfulu

On April 1, the death of Yoruba movie star Dejo Tunfulu Was announced by his colleague Kunle Afod on Instagram.

He was 50.

The prominent actor was born in Idumota, Lagos Island area of Lagos State, but hailed from Ogun’s Ikeja.

In 2014, the comic actor cheated death while he was on the ‘Igbo Sambisa’ movie set when he suffered an internal injury that made him bleed through his nostrils.

Chinedu Bernard

Nollywood actress Chinedu Bernard in April died at the EastSide hospital Enugu after she slumped while cleaning the Chapel of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church.

The Priest, Uchendu Chukwuma, and some parishioners rushed her to the hospital, where she was declared dead.

David Osagie

In May, Nollywood actor Sir David Osagie, famed for playing the role of a king in most movies, died hours after he was on a movie set.

Nollywood actress, Ngozi Ezeh, confirming his death, said the actor was not sick but slept and did not wake up the following day.

The deceased, who was also a scriptwriter, producer and professional talent developer, is survived by a wife and children.

Leo Mezie

Nollywood Actor Leonard Chimezie Onyemachi, popularly known as Leo Mezie, died on Saturday, May 14.

The Actor, who had a kidney transplant over four years ago, had another one a week before he died.

Nollywood actress, Chioma Toplis, confirmed the death of Leo via a post on Instagram.

Olaniyi Raji

In June, veteran Yoruba actor Olaniyii Raji, better known as Baba Atoli, died after battling an undisclosed ailment for over a year.

Ropo Ewenla, a member of the Ibadan Film Circle (IFC), the group to which the late filmmaker belonged, confirmed the news of his death in a statement.

Baba Atoli was a member of the cast of ‘The Village Headmaster’. He also authored a crime fiction titled ‘The Charmed Lock.’

He resurrected and repackaged the longest-running Yoruba TV programme, ‘FEYIKOGBON.’

Yinka Ogundaisi

Also, in June, another veteran actor Yinka Ogundaisi died. The veteran actor had been ill for a long time.

Yinka Ogundaisi was the next actor to play the legendary Sango in ‘Oba Koso’ after the late Chief Duro Ladipo.

Osmond Gbadebo

After a battle with a terminal ailment, actor Gbadebo Osmond died in May.

Mr Osmond, a Nollywood actor and filmmaker, died leaving a two-week old child behind.

Chinedu Nwadike

In March, famous Nigerian gospel singer Chinedu Nwadike died. The gospel singer was recognised for his hit song, ‘God of Vengeance’.

He reportedly died in Abuja after battling blood cancer.

The 39-year-old singer was said to have recovered from kidney disease and was billed to travel to India for further medical treatment before his demise.

Before his death, the “Oku Gbajie Aka” crooner sought financial assistance from prominent Nigerians.

He also visited the controversial Catholic priest Ejike Mbaka, before he was hospitalised.

Slam Ifeanyi

In November, Gunmen shot dead singer and songwriter Slam Ifeanyi In Anambra.

The 31-year-old former Mr Universe was driving his newly acquired Lexus 330 when he was attacked and shot dead in Anambra State’s capital.

Slim Joe

Nigerian Singer, Joshua Olonitan, popularly known as Slim Joe, in January, died at 30.

The singer, famed for the 2009 hit song, ‘O ti Yanyan’, was down with a prolonged kidney ailment some time ago and called for support to raise N15m for surgery to be back on his feet.

He was diagnosed with kidney failure and had been on dialysis for some time.

Foluke Ntukdem

On 19 December, a former Miss Nigeria, Foluke Ntukdem, passed on peacefully in her sleep at her Lagos residence.

She was 75.

The deceased represented Western State at the beauty pageant and won the competition to become Miss Nigeria in 1968.

She also represented Nigeria at the 18th edition of Miss World held in the British capital in November 1968, which Miss Australia Penny Plummer won.

Oluwatobi Owomoyela, aka Peteru

Also in December, the famous Nigerian comedian and on-air personality Oluwatobi Owomoyela, popularly known as Peteru, died.

He was 35.

Peteru, a household name in comedy circles due to his unique mimicry, reportedly died due to colon cancer.

Honourary mention

Ifeanyi Adeleke

In November, famous singer Davido lost his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

The three-year-old reportedly drowned in the family’s swimming pool in Lagos and was underwater for an unspecified period before he was spotted.

The police spokesperson in Lagos, Benjamin Hundeyi, confirmed that Ifeanyi died in an alleged swimming pool accident.

Some of the singer’s aides and staff were arrested and detained concerning the late Ifeanyi’s death.

