The Nigerian entertainment industry had several big moments in 2022.

From Nigerian artistes dominating the Black Panthers soundtrack album to Davido shutting down the O2 Arena a second time, PREMIUM TIMES brings you some of these moments you may have missed.

Black Panther Nigerian premiere

Arguably the most anticipated movie of 2022, in November, some cast and crew members of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever were in Lagos, Nigeria, ahead of the first-ever Marvel Studios’ premiere on the 6th of November.

The group was visiting Nigeria for the first time to kick off continent-wide celebrations ahead of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever‘s release on 11 November.

A week after, in Nigeria, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever made history as the most significant industry opening weekend of all time with a box office tally of ₦240m.

The producers said that, across all territories, the follow-up to Ryan Coogler’s 2018 hit Black Panther proved a draw for cinema-going audiences, with just under 300000 attendances reported.

Nigerian artistes appear on Wakanda Forever Soundtrack

Before the movie’s release, Marvel Cinematic Universe released the tracklist of the Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

With the spectacular voice of Nigerian singer Tems renditioning Bob Marley’s ‘No woman, no cry’ in the official Trailer, Nigerians were engulfed with joy on this feat.

The project, which was handled by Roc Nation Records, Def Jam Recordings, and Hollywood Records, also had other Nigerian acts, including Burnaboy, Fireboy DML, Rema and Ckay, on the album

Davido’s O2 Arena shutdown

In March, Davido shut down the 02 Arena a second time.

The show, tagged with his favourite mantra, ‘We rise by lifting others’, saw an influx of over 20,000 fans.

He began living his mantra before the main show by flying his domestic staff and aides to the event to celebrate with him.

He also flew his late son Ifeanyi and wife, Chef Chi, in a private jet to the UK.

The singer also brought the likes of Ckay, Reekado Banks, Adekunle Gold, Teni, Zlatan Ibile, Pheelz, Tion Wayne, and Mayorkun to perform with him

Also, Victony, Focalistic, Stonebwoy, not3s and Idowest performed well.

Israel 30BG opener

Israel Afeare, aka Israel DMW, commonly known as Davido’s aide, and logistics manager, had a big moment at his boss’ 02 Arena show.

To the surprise of fans both online and in attendance, Israel, in a bid to set the tone for his boss, walked up the stage dressed in a white two-piece traditional Edo outfit.

Rocking this outfit to play the role of a hype man, he brought on stage a bell and began to chant in his local dialect praises and appellations for Davido.

Midway, he knelt and uttered the words, “My Oga get level; my oga get money”, which got fans jeering and screaming.

Before that day, Davido shared a screenshot of his conversation with Israel, where he had requested to perform at the event.

Morgan Freeman’s Voice-Over for Davido

In March, Nigerian artiste Davido pulled another feat as he released a promo video for his 02 Arena concert, which legendary American actor Morgan Freeman voiced.

While referring to Davido’s musical prowess and strides, Freeman, in his signature voice, said: “We rise by lifting others. This is part of his (Davido’s) legacy. Everything he does is for this purpose. This music is a way of not just inspiring people but lifting them. We rise by lifting others to join Davido as he shuts down London 02 Arena. Join the live stream exclusively on UDUX”.

It was the first time the respected actor known for his distinctive voice would do a project for any Nigerian act or brand.

Phyna Big Brother’s win

In October, Ijeoma Josephine Otabo, popularly known as Phyna, after 72 days of contesting, beat 28 other contestants to emerge the 2022 Big Brother Naija winner.

The six who made it to the finals were Adekunle, Chichi, Bryan, Daniella and Bella.

The 25-year-old got a 60m Naira cash prize, a brand new SUV from Innoson Motors, a Dubai trip for two, a year supply of Pepsi, the new Tecno Camon 19 phone, a supply of Unik soap and a supply of home appliances from Nexus among other mouth-watering prizes

Davido’s fans’ concert

After the unfortunate loss of his son in November, Nigerian artiste Davido went off the radar, and his fans missed his presence so much.

His absence was hard to deal with; he was so close to the festive season, and so the 30BG fans decided to host a concert on his behalf.

The concert, which was held on the 1st of December, saw many fans become excited to see many of their favourite artists perform for free. Many artistes at the event performed some of Davido’s songs.

The event was hosted by popular event host and video jockey, Do2Tun, and featured performances by artistes such as Dremo, Zlatan, Bella Shmurda, Peruzzi, Victor AD and Young John.

During the event, fans held out their flashlights and maintained a one-minute silence to mourn the late Ifeanyi.

Don Jazzy’s Burger brand

Nigerian record producer and Mavins records boss, Don Jazzy, launched his Burger brand in December

On his birthday, the producer and serial entrepreneur claimed to be trying his hands on food and confectionaries.

In a post he shared on Instagram, the Mavins boss, who is also celebrating the ten years of the record label, said: “I have been in the kitchen working on a couple of projects. I would be unlocking one at a time, and as always,s will be glad if you all join me on my exciting journey.”

Happie Boys

Matthew Kelechi and Amakor Johnson, aka Happie Boys, are two friends who became famous after their dance video went viral.

They were brave enough to show their fantastic dance moves at a Chicken Republic outlet in Aba, Abia State, where they worked as security guards.

While they danced, a stranger named Aku Caleb Chisom, now their manager, took a video of them and sent it to Gossipmill, a popular Instagram blog account.

Although the video got them fired, their fan base grew to over 139,000 followers on Instagram. Also, a special assistant to the Governor of Delta State offered them a job and a scholarship to study in Cyprus. They soon became the toast of ladies.

Austine De Bull’s rise

While the year was winding down, an unexpected slang was turned into a hit song. ‘Shey you dey whine me ni’ became a hit song thanks to Austine de bull.

The musician, whose real name is Austine Emmanuel, hails from Ogoniland, Rivers State.

Luck shone on him, and the video of his debut single, ‘Shey You Dey Whine Me Ni‘ went viral on all social media platforms

The drummer-turned-musician was quickly welcomed by celebrity music video Director TG OMORI who shot a professional video for him for free, adding to his big break in the 12th year of his music career.

Jerry Luck Eji

In January, Akuma Jeremiah, a young hawker, was caught on camera in the Ajah area of Lagos, giving money to persons transported to prison in a Nigerian Correctional Service van.

The video drew the attention of Nigerian billionaire and famous socialite Obi Iyiegbu, known as Obi Cubana, who became his sponsor.

Daddy Freeze also announced his intentions to sponsor the young boy’s tertiary education in any institution of his choice.

His singular act of kindness placed him in high places as he has gone back to law school and a recent picture shared by Obi Cubana showed him looking buffed up.

