In Nigerian celebritydom, 2022 was not all about heartbreaks and messy divorces. Not only did some Nigerian celebrities find love, but they also walked down the aisle.

From MI Abaga to Rita Dominic, 2022 marked the beginning of marital bliss for some Nigerian celebrities who got fans grinning and swooning over their love stories.

As always, entertainers witnessed these weddings and supported their colleagues, giving joy to their fans also.

However, in 2022, a Nigerian monarch set an enviable record when he married six wives in two months.

Here, we relieve some of the most memorable Nigerian celebrity weddings of 2022.

Vector weds Yinka

In December, Rapper Vector married his sweetheart and long-time lover, Yinka Coker, in a private wedding ceremony in Lagos.

Vector and his wife, a physiotherapist, already have a child together and settled for an intimate ceremony attended by a few friends and family.

Kemi Adetiba

In February, famous movie director and producer Kemi Adetiba announced her engagement to music executive Oscar Heman-Ackah.

In April, the King of Boys director tied the knot with the Chief creative director of Soltracka in a registry.

They also held a colourful star-studded traditional marriage ceremony in the same month.

Stars of her hit movie, King of boys and other Nigerian celebrities, including Sola Sobowale, Banky W, Adesua Wellington, and Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, attended.

MI Abaga weds Eniola Mafe

In September, Nigerian Veteran rapper, Jude Abaga, also known as MI, married his fiancée, Eniola Mafe, in a church ceremony.

In the same month, the rapper, who has chosen to be known as The Guy following the release of his fifth studio album, traditionally tied the knot.

Celebrities, including Banky W and Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Basketmouth, and IK Osakioduwa, amongst others, attended the event.

Davido and Chioma

In November, Davido and his lover Chioma had a rough time following the loss of their son, Ifeanyi, and subsequently, they went off the social radar. At that time, they had a secret wedding with few family friends, and no cameras were allowed.

Recently during the world cup finals, Davido shared a picture of himself and Chioma spotting wedding bands.

Mercy Chinwo and Blessed Uzochikwa

Gospel artiste, Mercy Chinwo, took fans by surprise in June when she announced her engagement to Blessed Uzochikwa, the resident pastor at WaterBrook Church, Lagos.

In August, the couple tied the knot in a church ceremony, a day after their traditional marriage in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital.

Attendees at the events include fellow gospel singers and celebrities such as Chidinma, Judith Kanayo and Banky W.

Rita Dominic and Fidelis Anosike

In November, one of the most anticipated weddings of the year took place as 47-year-old veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic, tied the knot with the renowned publisher Fidelis Anosike at a manor in North Yorkshire, England.

This came after seven months since the actress and her husband did their traditional marriage in her hometown in Imo State in April.

TV presenter Michelle Dede attended the high-class wedding as her Chief Maid of Honour, Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw, Vicky Sogunro and Olivia Waturuocha, whom she had on her bridal train.

Also, Nollywood actress Chioma Akpotha was in attendance, updating the fans.

After the events, Dominic revealed that the United Arab Emirates’secisionecisionigerians and other nationalities in October almost ruined her white wedding.

Frederick Leonard and Peggy Ovire

In October, Nollywood actor Fredrick Leonard went public about his romance with his colleague, Peggy Ovire.

Freddie married the actress in November in her hometown in Warri, Delta State.

In an exchange of beautiful vows and moments, the duo spoke about their sparks and promises to each other while confirming they have been in love for over seven years.

Nikki Laoye and Kunle Adeyoola

Another popular gospel artiste, Nikki Laoye, tied the knot with fellow singer Kunle Adeyoola, aka Soul Snatcha, in March.

Nikki shared pictures of the ceremony on her Instagram page, as she appreciated those who contributed special thanks to her family and her husband, who graced the private ceremony.

Tim Godfrey and Erica Katrina Jones

In February, Nigerian gospel artist, Tim Godfrey, announced his engagement to his lover on his Instagram page, leaving his fans in mystery as he didn’t unveil her identity.

He unveiled his fiancee as Erica Katrina Jones from Anambra State a month later.

In April, the worship singer waited for his bride at the altar as they held their white wedding at a ceremony held in Culpeper, VA, United States.

Ooni’s Six Weddings

Following the dissolution of his three-year marriage with Silekunola Naomi, the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, married six wives in two months.

It began in September when the Ooni took his first Bride, Mariam Anako, at an elaborate ceremony in the palace in Ile Ife, Osun State.

Following closely, the monarch married Princess Ronke Ademiluyi and a few hours between his second wedding, he married Elizabeth Opeoluwa Akinmuda in Magodo, Lagos.

In October, the traditional ruler married TobibiiiPhillips, Days after his marriage to Olori Philips, Ooni Ọjájá II took Princess Ashley Adegoke as his wife on ber.

He, however, did not stop as he married a sixth wife, Temitope Adesegun, at a private ceremony in Magodo Estate, Lagos.

The Ooni was absent for most. However, the new queens majestically danced into the royal wedding arena and were royally received by the kings and chiefs of the Ife kingdom.

Mbong Amata

Eight years after her divorce from Jeta Amata, Nollywood actress Mbong Amata surprised her fans and Instagram followers in November when she shared photos from her marriage held in Calabar, Cross River State.

The newly wedded bride, the first runner-up of the 2001 Miss Nigeria and mother of one, stepped out in three outfits on her big day.

Uche Odoputa and Ngozi

Nollywood actor Uche Odoputa joined the marriage train as he wedded his wife in the United Kingdom in July.

The 52-year-old movie star tied the knot with Ngozi, his partner.

In a social media post, Uche appreciated everyone who attended the wedding and those who contributed to making the day a success.

Mercy Aigbe and Adeoti Kazeem

In January. Edo-born actress Mercy Aigbe tied the knot in secret with famous Yoruba filmmaker Adeoti Kazeem.

While this is Aigbe’s third shot at marriage, it is Adeoti’s second marriage.

Aigbe took to Instagram to flaunt pictures of her and her husband;

Blossom Chukwujekwu and Winifred Akhuemokhan

In June, famous Nollywood actor Blossom Chukwujekwu and Winifred Akhuemokhan held their white wedding at Christ Embassy Church in Lagos.

The wedding was officiated by the church’s founder, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome.

Thrilled with excitement, Mr Chukwujekwu couldn’t wait to show off his new wife to the world.

The actor shared pictures of his new wife on Instagram with the caption, “Behold God’s best for me.”

The couple held their traditional wedding in Edo State on May 20, three years after his marriage to Maureen Ezissi ended.

Funnybone and Angel

Famous Nigerian comedian Stanley Chibunna, better known as Funnybone in June, married his lover, Angel, in Enugu State.

The star-studded wedding was graced by Nollywood veteran Pete Edochie, who said a special prayer for the couple during the event.

Soft Chizzy

Nigerian comedian, Soft Chizzy, tied the knot in February with his wife in a beautiful way.

In Videos that made rounds online, the cash-lavish event was graced by Chizzy’s fellow skit makers and comedians.

Ini Dinma Okojie and Abasi Ene-Obong

In May, Nollywood star Ini Dima-Okojie, who recently starred in the Netflix Original Series “Blood Sisters“, tied the knot traditionally to the love of her life.

The actress married Abasi Ene-Obong, the founder and CEO of 54gene, an African genomics company building the world’s first pan-African biobank.

Sirbalo

In December, Obotuke Timothy, a Nigerian comedian better known as Sirbalo, held his traditional marriage.

The comedian shared photos from the event, which took place in Benin.

His fellow skit makers, including Cute Abiola and Officer Woos, graced the traditional wedding.

Chichi Eze

Soon joining the league of Celebrities who got married this year, Nollywood actress Chichi Eze is set to walk down the aisle on 29th December.

The ceremony will be held at Oji River in Enugu State.

Bobby Micheal and Didi Mbamalu

Nollywood actor Bobby Michael joined the train of Nollywood celebrities that got married this year.

The actor who held his marriage ceremony on a not-so-loud occasion in California married Didi Mbamalu.

The 42-year-old actor shared clips from the wedding ceremony on his Instagram, tagging it ‘Wedding like a Movie’.

