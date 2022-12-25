One of Nigeria’s favourite holidays is finally here. And yes, we are referring to Christmas. So, if you are yet to see men dressed as Santa Claus doing the legwork, Christmas lights hanging on the streets, and canopies being erected in your area, you might need to relocate.

While we might know Christmas Day for the food and a significant improvement in power supply, the holiday also brings out different personalities in Nigerians.

Here are ten types of Nigerians you will most likely spot during Christmas:

The Foodies

You dare not joke with these people regarding using Christmas. Unlike some people who see Christmas as a time to bond and celebrate, the foodies see Christmas as an opportunity to enjoy a delicious plate of pounded yam and egusi soup or have different food options to choose from.

For these people, Christmas only means three words: lots of food.

The unofficial delivery agents

There is a tradition in Nigeria where, on Christmas day, people send food to their family, friends, and neighbours.

Rather than request the service of delivery agents, many Nigerian mothers turn their kids into couriers. Whether it’s Mama Biliki’s house that is about a mile away or Iya Sunday’s house that is two bus stops away, these people are made to carry baskets containing Jollof rice and soda, go to each person’s house, and say, “Hello, my mummy said I should give this to you.”

If they are lucky, they may be paid with a thank you note or an N100 note.

The Indifferent

Christmas means nothing to these people. For them, Christmas is like every other day. So, don’t be disappointed when you show up to their apartment and they ask you if today is Christmas day.

The Oversleepers

At the very least, the indifferent try for Christmas, but to this category of people, Christmas is the best day to sleep.

Some of them can spend the entire day buried in their blanket and snoring the lyrics of “Silent Night.”

The Visitors

We all have that neighbour’s friend or family member that has made it an annual habit to drop by every Christmas. Once you hear the doorbell, you immediately know that it is Aunty Ngozi or Brother Yemolee.

It’s almost like these people don’t have their own homes, as you would spot them jumping from one house to another. No wonder they carry a lot of nylon bags for takeaways.

The workaholics

Honestly, there should be a policy against working on Christmas Day. Also referred to as “Awon, I have to meet a deadline,” you can find these people typing away on their laptops or in their shops, performing a business transaction.

According to them, time is money, so if they stay idle and choose to enjoy Christmas Day, they lose a lot of money.

The Grinch

The best way to lose interest in Christmas is to talk to these people. By the time they explain how the holiday has made people shallow and how capitalists are using it as an avenue to manipulate you into spending money, you will start to hate red and white, Christmas trees, and anyone that looks like Santa Claus.

The party goers

A common slogan for this category is “You only live once” (YOLO). Staying at home during Christmas is a big no for them. You can always find them wherever the party is, even if it is a 10-hour drive.

The Billers

Christmas is like a side hustle for these people. Forget the rice and chicken; these guys are all about the money.

The holiday is when they start cashing out through gifts and money from aunties, uncles, grandmas, friends, etc.

The Excited ones

Don’t be surprised when you wake up at 3 a.m. and find these people happily singing Feliz Navidad while cooking meals for the day.

It’s almost like Christmas is their second birthday because the excitement surrounding them is contagious.

