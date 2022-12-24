There are so many great and iconic moments that came with 2022. While the year offered gag-worthy scandals, breathtaking musical performances, and a historical movie premiere, it also served different trends that made us see Nigerian fashion in a new light.

With icons like Toke Makinwa, Denola Grey, Tiwa Savage, and Asake headlining this year’s fashion revolution, a common thread reflected in everyone’s style was “self-expression.” More than ever, Nigerians saw the need to communicate their identity or a message through different clothing items.

In celebration of how we redefined street style, red carpet outfits, and bridal couture, here is a list of the top fashion trends for 2022.

Corsets

This has to be at the top of our list. No stranger to the modern spin on traditional outfits, corsets have won the hearts of many women worldwide, especially in Nigeria.

Thanks to fashion designers like Tubo, corsets made a major comeback this year, reminding us why they’re widely regarded as timeless pieces.

Corsets are primarily used in styling gowns made from lace or Ankara fabric. They have proven their versatility, evolving from pieces that graced dinner or red carpets to being incorporated in casual clothes combinations.

Mini skirts

Two words to best explain this trend are “Ayrra Starr.” Millennials and Gen-Zs eagerly embraced this 2000s clothing piece worn below the knees.

Mini skirts are a staple in ladies’ wardrobes, especially for influencers between 18 and 25. With various combinations, like being worn with shirts and blazers, there is a reason it pushed past the streets and found its way into the intriguing world of Tiktok.

Crocs

From an item that was frowned upon in the fashion community to a sensational piece that became the focus of many parties, the crocs sure found their way to steal the spotlight.

Although its introduction to the Nigerian market created room for several opportunities for counterfeit products to cheapen it, a rebrand soon made it a sought-after piece of footwear.

Crocs are making waves and switching from an item you wear at home to what you boldly rock to an event or strike a pose during fashion week.

Cutouts for days

Compared to several years ago, Nigerian women were not scared to show some skin this year. People broke old dress norms and decided to grow comfortable in their skin and show it off.

Using materials with an element of sheerness, like silk and chiffon, you could easily experience a peek-a-boo moment on almost every dress.

Traditional

Promoting our culture through traditional clothing was a movement everyone happily tapped into. People partially ditched the idea of wearing western clothes and began to explore using African fabrics to create western silhouettes.

There were a lot of Ankara print gowns, jumpsuits, and even Adire t-shirts. We can easily conclude that African fashion got the recognition it desperately deserved.

