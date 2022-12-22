2022 had its fair share of scandals, intrigues and high-profile celebrity divorces.

On the surface, it seemed Nigerian celebrities were getting the best of their marriages, and suddenly, a surprise sprung on fans.

News of such divorce sometimes leaves fans distraught, while other times, they evoke relief.

Below are Nigerian celebrity divorces we didn’t see coming this year.

Anita and Paul Okoye

Perhaps the latest of the divorce cases, Anita and her estranged husband, Paul Okoye, were granted a divorce by an Abuja High Court in the Federal Capital Territory, Maitama, on Wednesday.

The couple had been married for eight years when the former filed for divorce from the latter in July, alleging several problems.

Oritsefemi and Nabila Fash

In another drama-filled union, singer Oritsefemi and Nabila Fash crashed after five years.

Ms Fash confirmed they were officially separated and heading for a divorce during a live video session with popular OAP Daddy Freeze.

She accused the singer of having intercourse with an unidentified female on their matrimonial bed.

Dancers Kaffy and Joseph Ameh

Although they officially parted ways last year, news of the divorce of professional dancer and instructor Kafayat Ameh, known as Kaffy Dance, and her husband, Joseph Ameh, filtered in early 2022.

In January, Kaffy disclosed in her new podcast episode ‘JustKaffy’ that she’s single but not searching. The dancer revealed that she was bitter in her marriage and that taking a chance to break up her marriage was to see both parties grow in their different ccareers

Korra Obidi

In March, fans of the singer and author Korra Obidi were shocked when her husband, Justin, announced that he was getting a divorce. He made the announcement days after his wife welcomed their second child in March.

In November, Korra took to social media to rejoice as her divorce was finalised and she won custody of her children.

Funke & JJC

In June, veteran rapper, Abdulrasheed Bello, better known as JJC Skillz, confirmed that his marriage to actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele has ended. In a statement, Skillz announced to the public that they are both “pursuing separate lives.”

They were married for six years.

The actress, whose first marriage was to Lagos politician Kehinde Oloyede, is presently the running mate to the gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor.

Gideon Okeke and Chidera

Nollywood actor Gideon Okeke, in October, confirmed that his marriage of four years to Chidera Uduezue had ended. The actor broke the news on his Instagram story amid separation rumours that trailed them for over a year.

The couple had their traditional wedding in December 2018 in Abagana, Anambra State and have two sons.

Kalu Ikeagwu and Ijeoma

In May, Nollywood star Kalu Ikeagwu told an Ikeja High Court that his estranged wife, Ijeoma, allegedly deserted their matrimonial home and prevented him from gaining access to their two children.

Mr Ikeagwu, in the suit marked LD/8939HD/2021, sought a dissolution of his six-year-old marriage to Ijeoma, a makeup artist. The British-Nigerian actor also seeks full custody of his three-year-old son and ten-year-old step-daughter.

Yewande Adekoya

Nollywood actress Yewande Adekoya, in April announced that she had ended her eight-year-old marriage to her husband Abiodun Ishola Thomas because he emotionally abused her.

The 39-year-old confirmed the break-up in a now-deleted Instagram post while pleading with her fans to stop dragging her ex-husband.

According to Yewande, Abiodun has abused her emotionally for 14 years, neglecting her and getting involved with different women.

Saint Obi and Lynda

In February, news of veteran Nollywood actor Obinna Nwafor, aka Saint Obi, divorcing his wife, Lynda Nwafor nee Amobi, was made public. The Judge handling the case, Omotayo O. Majekodunmi, issued a bench warrant for her arrest.

In a suit filed at the High Court of Ogun State with suit number HCT/128/2019, the actor accused his wife Lynda and her brothers, Michael and Chukwumobi Amobi, of attempting to kill him.

Julius Agwu

News of the end of the 14-year-old marriage of Julius Agwu and his wife, Ibiere, broke in March this year.

Mr Agwu and his wife were wedded in Port Harcourt Rivers State on May 31, 2008, and have two kids, Zahra & Zadok.

The couple had a series of challenging times when Mr Agwu successfully underwent brain surgery in 2015. He recovered but then relapsed in 2016 when he went to London for his show.

Mrs Maclayton, formerly Mrs Ibiere Agwu, has reverted to her maiden name, travelled abroad with her kids, and only shares their photos on Instagram.

The comedian, however, confirmed their divorce on the 11th of December in an interview with Daddy Freeze.

Jaruma and Ross Isabor

Like dancer, Kaffy, sex therapist and aphrodisiac seller Hauwa Saidu, popularly called Jaruma, quietly separated from her husband in 2021, but news of their divorce made headlines this year.

In April, Mr Isabor warned Jaruma to stop using him “to sell her fake products” after the former couple fought dirty on social media. The controversial couple had a loud wedding in 2018.

Basketmouth and Elsie

Basketmouth announced that was divorcing his wife, Elsie, in a statement on Thursday.

Basketmouth, who has been married to Elsie for 12 years, described the separation as an unavoidable situation.

He wrote; “After much deliberations, my wife and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage.

As we move forward separately, we will continue to work together to give our beautiful children all the care, love, guidance and support they need.”

The couple have three children.

Do2dtun and wife

Omotayo, the wife of on-air-personality Kayode Ojuolape Oladotun, popularly known as Do2dtun, filed for separation from the Cool FM’s host over allegations of forced abortion, domestic violence and emotional abuse.

His wife is the younger sister of the famous singer D’banj.

The duo got married in 2013, and the marriage produced two children.

However, Omotayo instituted a divorce proceeding before Justice A. I Akobi of Court 23, High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, in Suit Number: GWD/PET/25/2021, sometime in November 2021, over allegations of “unending reckless emotional abuse, forced abortion and vicious domestic violence” by Do2dtun which has adversely impacted her health and general well-being.

On the brinks

Skales and his wife

Not the most controversial, but the marriage between Nigerian rapper and singer John Njenga-Njeng, aka Skales, Precious Hassanity, may be on the brinks.

News about the marriage was troubled filtered when the rapper posted a post saying he “didn’t know he was married to the devil”.

The singer buried his mother in November, then shared snippets of an unreleased track, which sounded more like a diss track targeted at his wife.

Shina Rambo

It is unclear whether they are heading for a divorce, but singer Shina Rambo and his wife, Korth, reportedly crashed, as the latter accused her estranged husband of domestic violence.

She also accused him of not assisting her during and after her pregnancy, even though she delivered through the caesarian section and contracted COVID-19.

Sina and his wife welcomed their baby, Lola, in May 2022.

