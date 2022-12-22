The famous Nigerian comedian and on-air personality Oluwatobi Owomoyela, popularly known as Peteru, is dead.
He was 35.
Peteru, a household name in comedy circles due to his unique mimicry, died on Thursday.
It is reported that he died as a result of colon cancer. However, some of his colleagues have taken to social media to mourn his demise.
Peteru, until his demise, was one of the fastest-rising comedians who had made a name in the South- West of Nigeria, having worked with the foremost Nigerian entertainers. He was also an MC, a brand influencer and an On-Air Personality in Ibadan.
Nollywood actor Muyiwa Ademola broke the news of his death by sharing a video dedicated to the deceased. In the caption, the actor wrote, “This is a tough pill to swallow! How could this jolly good fellow just depart this world in this manner? Hmmm… it is well.
“Please be kind to one another as we don’t even know what we are individually passing through! I learnt Peteru died of cancer. You were battling such a burden, yet I never saw you without a smile! It is well. It is well. It is well. Journey well, great guy. I am out of words tonight.”
Other prominent Nigerian entertainers have also expressed sadness at the unfortunate event.
He is survived by a son who resides with his mother in the United States.
