The famous Nigerian comedian and on-air personality Oluwatobi Owomoyela, popularly known as Peteru, is dead.

He was 35.

Peteru, a household name in comedy circles due to his unique mimicry, died on Thursday.

It is reported that he died as a result of colon cancer. However, some of his colleagues have taken to social media to mourn his demise.

Peteru, until his demise, was one of the fastest-rising comedians who had made a name in the South- West of Nigeria, having worked with the foremost Nigerian entertainers. He was also an MC, a brand influencer and an On-Air Personality in Ibadan.

Nollywood actor Muyiwa Ademola broke the news of his death by sharing a video dedicated to the deceased. In the caption, the actor wrote, “This is a tough pill to swallow! How could this jolly good fellow just depart this world in this manner? Hmmm… it is well.

READ ALSO:

“Please be kind to one another as we don’t even know what we are individually passing through! I learnt Peteru died of cancer. You were battling such a burden, yet I never saw you without a smile! It is well. It is well. It is well. Journey well, great guy. I am out of words tonight.”

Other prominent Nigerian entertainers have also expressed sadness at the unfortunate event.

He is survived by a son who resides with his mother in the United States.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

