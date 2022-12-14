Another tale of blackmail appears to be brewing in the Nigerian entertainment and media space.

Weeks after actor Ralph Niyi called a blackmailer’s bluff, another personality, ace broadcaster Yemi Sonde, has cried out over an attempt by an unknown person to leak his nude video.

Mr Sonde, the chairman of Yemi Sonde Media Group, in a statement issued by him in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, said the blackmailer claimed to have nude videos of him.

The broadcaster, owner of the popular radio, Yes FM, further said that the blackmailer sent him a copy of the video showing him alone on his bed in his room.

According to the ace broadcaster, the blackmailer, who claimed to live in Cote d’Ivoire, demanded sums of money ranging from N500,000 to N1,500,000 if he wanted the video to be kept off social media.

He noted that the blackmailer also contacted some of his friends with the video, asking them to convince him to part with the blackmail money.

Mr Sonde said further that the blackmailer demanded to be paid urgently if he wanted him to delete the videos. He threatened to circulate them all over social media to embarrass him and his family and destroy his businesses.

Calling the bluff

The broadcaster, in his statement, said he dismissed the blackmailer, daring him to go ahead with his threat.

He also stated that he would not part with his hard-earned money to any blackmailer.

“I am issuing this release to inform Nigerians that some powerful individuals bent on destroying me have orchestrated this blackmail. I don’t know what I did to necessitate this, but I know they will fail,” Sonde said.

The ace broadcaster, who said he had taken legal steps to stem the blackmail attempt, also said he suspected some high net-worth individuals in society who got the blackmailer to go after him, having sworn to take him down.

Background

Mr Sonde is not the first high-profile individual to be visited with attempts to leak his nude video or sex tape.

In October, actor Ralph Niyi alleged that a blackmailer claimed to have a nude video of him and threatened to post it on social media.

The actor, who studied Performing Arts at the University of Ilorin, said the blackmailer has been threatening to go online with his nudes if he doesn’t give him ‘‘something’’.

READ ALSO:

He further stated that he called the blackmailer’s bluff, asking him to go ahead with his threat.

In February, singer Oxlade’s sex tape leaked to the public. Another singer, Harrysong, had also opened up on a six-year-old sex tape a month later.

Others who have been victims of such blackmails and have called the aggressors’ bluff include veteran singer Salawa Abeni, OAP and actress Toke Makinwa and singer Tiwa Savage.

The victims preempted the blackmailers and released the materials in the above-mentioned cases.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

