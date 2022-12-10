Six years after they first met at an auditorium at Daystar Academy, Akinola Oyewobi, a PREMIUM TIMES staffer has married his lover, Omolade, at the same venue.

The couple had their court wedding on the 28th of October at the Federal Marriage Registry, Ikoyi.

The church wedding was held at the Daystar Christian Centre, Oregun, Lagos, on the 26th of November, while the traditional wedding was held on the same day.

Akinola and Omolade, nee Ajanaku, who met in 2016 during his National Youth Service year in Lagos, had a minimalist wedding, which, for them, the real celebration is the love they share.

A ‘best friends’ marriage

Unlike most brides-to-be, Ms Omolade was not taken aback by the proposal.

Not only was the groom negligent about the preparation, but her instincts also told her he was about to pop the question.

“I didn’t know when exactly, but I knew it was going to be that day,” she told PREMIUM TIMES.

Although she said she was not sure whether they would end up as a couple, she just knew he was her best friend.

“We hung out a lot. We spent time together. We shared ideas. I was looking for a friend, and, and he’s still, and even though he’s now my husband, he’s still my friend.

“The couple thing wasn’t it for me. It wasn’t about being a couple. We were just friends, and we enjoyed and still enjoy being friends,” she said.

Despite his chronic impatience, even over little tasks, she said his loyalty drew him to her.

He also had other endearing traits.

“When I first met Akinola, I knew him to be a good listener. I knew him to be extremely friendly. Always sees the best in people. He doesn’t see people as they are. He sees them as how they could be.

“And he loves God, and he loves the things of God. He loves to give his resources to the service of God and humanity. So those were the things I learnt about him. and he’s very open,” she added.

Mr Akinola, the Assistant Head of the Digital Strategy and Technology team at Premium Times, said friendship was a key ingredient in their relationship.

The groom, a graduate of Chemical Engineering at the University of Abuja, said they never waned in their friendship.

“We were so close that our close friends thought we were dating. In 2016, I also asked her out, but she wasn’t ready for a relationship.

“Though we kept building our friendship, and it got stronger every day, we didn’t start dating at the time. We also pursued relationships with other people, which didn’t work out,” he said.

By 2020, they both mulled over being together but were faced with external factors such as differences in families and also counting the cost before leaping.

“We were open in our conversations, and on one of those times last year, May, I asked her how we were cool like this. She said yes! She asked me the same question, and I said yes.

“By August of the same year, I was in Lagos, and I was in a difficult place. She came to visit and it seemed this was the moment to tell her what I’d been afraid to tell her,” he recounts.

Mr Akinola said that one of his biggest fears was losing both ends; his relationship and his best friend.

“I was afraid of losing our friendship, but I didn’t know friendship is required to build a lasting union. God also kept working. I proposed after Omolade met my parents,” he said.

The proposal went wrong, and then right

He also admits to getting caught when he tries to propose. As a digital strategist, he tried to bring his skills into the proposal.

“The day I was going to propose, I wanted it to be a surprise, but I was caught. Most of our friends joined online, and she had the phone. She saw familiar faces and asked if I was in a meeting. I said office meetings, but some people in the video chat had nothing to do with my office.

“We went to Rayfield Resort, and my heart broke because the place was not as beautiful as it used to be. The infrastructure has completely collapsed. It was supposed to be memorable and beautiful, but the place was not beautiful. Proposed there and planned another proposal in Abuja. My wife asked me not to bother because it does not matter,” he beamed with pride.

He also said he loves her because she has a unique and exciting voice.

“She is a rare woman. She is so much more than she is now,” he added.

