Google on Wednesday announced the results of its 2022 Year in Search, revealing the most searched terms, people, actors, musicians, topics, questions and more that captured the interest of Nigerians the most throughout this year.

Google’s Year in Search is an annual analysis that reveals the top trending lists and spotlights what the world searches to see, learn and do.

In Nigeria, the result for this year’s Year in Search shows a heightened interest in politics, entertainment, sports, lifestyle and notable personalities.

2022

The 2022 Year in Search lists provides a snapshot into what piqued Nigerians’ curiosity in a year that saw significant sporting events, high-profile deaths, and in the run-up to Nigeria’s election in February 2023.

The Africa Cup of Nations referred to as AFCON, and Casemiro, the Brazilian football player, topped the categories of top trending searches and top athletes and sports people, respectively.

Nigeria was eliminated from the 2022 AFCON competition by Tunisia in a 1 – 0 defeat as Senegal beat Egypt to win their first Africa Cup of Nations title earlier this year. The strike action by ASUU, the Academic Staff Union of Universities, that lingered for eight months got the Union in second place in the top trending searches by Nigerians in the period under review.

Oxlade, the Nigerian singer and songwriter, topped both categories of top trending people and top trending musicians searched by Nigerians this year. Asake, an Afrobeat singer signed to YBNL Nation, came second in the chief trending musician’s list.

Anikulapo, a Nigerian epic fantasy film starring Kunle Remi and produced by Kunle Afolayan, topped the category of trending movies and series.

Who is?

Questions like, ‘Who is Peter Obi’s running mate?’, ‘Who is the APC presidential candidate?’, ‘Who is Atiku’s running mate?’, ‘Who is leading in the Osun State election?’, ‘Who isTinubu’s running mate?’ and ‘Who is Peter Obi?’ reveal the increased interest of Nigerians in politics and the following year’s elections.

Entertainment-related search terms like ‘Finesse lyrics’, ‘Buga’, and the song by Kizz Daniel featuring Tekno and ‘Will Smith’ all topped their categories, revealing Nigerians’ interest in lyrics, melodies and celebrity personalities.

And in a year of several high-profile deaths, the death of Queen Elizabeth was the most searched loss, followed by gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu, who died in April and actress Ada Ameh who died in August.

Other top searched questions like, ‘How to link NIN?’, ‘How to buy shares?’, ‘How to register for PVC online?’, ‘What is Lupus?’ and “What is NATO?’ showed how Nigerians used Search to find out more about their interests in 2022.

Here are the trending searches in 2022:

Top 10 trending searches

AFC

ASUU

iPhone 14

Oxlade

NATO

Buga

Peter Obi

Ukraine

World Cup

Asake

Top 10 trending people

Oxlade

Peter Obi

Asake

Black Sherif

Casemiro

Putin

Lisandro Martinez

Anthony

Gabriel Jesus

Rafinha

Top 10 athletes/sportspeople

Casemiro

Lisandro Martinez

Anthony

Gabriel Jesus

Rafinha

Maduka Okoye

Fofana

Eriksen

Tobi Amusan

Graham Potter

Top 10 trending musicians

Oxlade

Asake

Black Sherif

Portable

Lil Tjay

Ruger

Kwaku, the traveller

Buju

Angelique Kidjo

DJ YK

Top 10 trending actors

Will Smith

Johnny Depp

Yul Edochie

Osita Iheme

Judy Austin

Olu Jacobs

Peggy Ovire

Amber Heard

Nkechi Blessing

Thuso Mbedu

Top 10 trending loss

Queen Elizabeth

Osinachi Nwachukwu

Ada Ameh

Rico Swavey

Takeoff

Chinedu Nwadike

Dablixx Osha

Dejo Tunfulu

Ifeanyi Adeleke

Alaafin of Oyo – Oba Lamidi Adeyemi

Top 10 trending lyrics

Finesse lyrics

Overdose lyrics

Rush lyrics

If I broke na my business lyrics

Palazzo lyrics

Bandana lyrics

Buga lyrics

Kwaku the traveller’s lyrics

Cough by Kizz Daniel’s lyrics

Machala lyrics

Top 10 trending recipes

Fried rice recipe

Afang Soup recipe

Jollof rice recipe

Banana bread recipe

Parfait recipe

Sex on the beach recipe

French toast recipe

Ogbono soup recipe

Chin chin recipe

Lasagna recipe

Top 10 trending devices

iPhone 14 pro max

iPhone 13 pro max

Tecno Camon 19

Infinix Note 12

Tecno Spark 7

Infinix Note 11

Redmi Note 11

Infinix Smart 6

Spark 7

Tecno Spark 9

Top 10 trending movies/ series

Anikulapo

Blood sisters

House of the dragon

Thor love and thunder

The woman king

Selina tested

Tinder Swindler

Black Panther

Eternals

All of us are dead

Top 10 trending songs

Buga – Kizz Daniel ft Tekno

Overdose – Mavins, Crayon, Ayra Starr, Ladipoe, Magixx and Boy Spyce

Machala – Carter Efe ft Berri Tiga

Calm Down – Rema

Rush – Ayra Starr

Terminator – Asake

Girlfriend – Ruger

Finesse – Pheelz ft BNXN

How are you, my friend – Johnny Drille

Cough – Kizz Daniel

Top 10 trending “Who is” general

Who is Peter Obi’s running mate?

Who is Queen Elizabeth?

Who is the Greek God of war?

Who is the APC Presidential candidate?

Who is Atiku’s running mate?

Who is Princess Diana?

Who is leading in the Osun State election?

Who is Tinubu’s running mate?

Who is Peter Obi?

Who is Rico Swavey?

Top 10 trending “How to” general

How to link NIN?

How to buy shares?

How to register for PVC online?

How to remove the rotoscope filter?

How to maintain facial health by controlling the type of food consumed?

How to create an NFT?

How to upgrade to iOS 16?

How to hide an app on an iPhone?

How to hide numbers?

How to write an application letter for a job?

Top 10 trending “What is” general

What is Lupus?

What is NATO?

What is NFT?

What is the cause of the Russia and Ukraine war?

What is the meaning of Zazu zeh?

What is PVC?

What is intersex?

What is the meaning of sapa?

What is Greta Thunberg known for?

What is the scientific term for ear ringing?

About Google Trends

This is a publicly available tool that displays relative search volume across geographies, periods and queries that people want to know about. Google Trends lets you dive deep into what’s popular on the Internet — you can compare search data by time, location, and between queries.

It also offers category filtering, top and rising searches, and geographic “heat maps”. The main two categories of investigations are: ‘Trending’ and ‘Most Searched’.

Trending Searches: The “trending” queries are the searches that had the highest amount of traffic over a specific period.

Most Searched/ Top searches: What topped Google’s charts? The “most searched” queries are simply the most popular terms for a specific period, ranked in order by volume of searches.

