Google on Wednesday announced the results of its 2022 Year in Search, revealing the most searched terms, people, actors, musicians, topics, questions and more that captured the interest of Nigerians the most throughout this year.
Google’s Year in Search is an annual analysis that reveals the top trending lists and spotlights what the world searches to see, learn and do.
In Nigeria, the result for this year’s Year in Search shows a heightened interest in politics, entertainment, sports, lifestyle and notable personalities.
The 2022 Year in Search lists provides a snapshot into what piqued Nigerians’ curiosity in a year that saw significant sporting events, high-profile deaths, and in the run-up to Nigeria’s election in February 2023.
The Africa Cup of Nations referred to as AFCON, and Casemiro, the Brazilian football player, topped the categories of top trending searches and top athletes and sports people, respectively.
Nigeria was eliminated from the 2022 AFCON competition by Tunisia in a 1 – 0 defeat as Senegal beat Egypt to win their first Africa Cup of Nations title earlier this year. The strike action by ASUU, the Academic Staff Union of Universities, that lingered for eight months got the Union in second place in the top trending searches by Nigerians in the period under review.
Oxlade, the Nigerian singer and songwriter, topped both categories of top trending people and top trending musicians searched by Nigerians this year. Asake, an Afrobeat singer signed to YBNL Nation, came second in the chief trending musician’s list.
Anikulapo, a Nigerian epic fantasy film starring Kunle Remi and produced by Kunle Afolayan, topped the category of trending movies and series.
Who is?
Questions like, ‘Who is Peter Obi’s running mate?’, ‘Who is the APC presidential candidate?’, ‘Who is Atiku’s running mate?’, ‘Who is leading in the Osun State election?’, ‘Who isTinubu’s running mate?’ and ‘Who is Peter Obi?’ reveal the increased interest of Nigerians in politics and the following year’s elections.
Entertainment-related search terms like ‘Finesse lyrics’, ‘Buga’, and the song by Kizz Daniel featuring Tekno and ‘Will Smith’ all topped their categories, revealing Nigerians’ interest in lyrics, melodies and celebrity personalities.
And in a year of several high-profile deaths, the death of Queen Elizabeth was the most searched loss, followed by gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu, who died in April and actress Ada Ameh who died in August.
Other top searched questions like, ‘How to link NIN?’, ‘How to buy shares?’, ‘How to register for PVC online?’, ‘What is Lupus?’ and “What is NATO?’ showed how Nigerians used Search to find out more about their interests in 2022.
Here are the trending searches in 2022:
Top 10 trending searches
AFC
ASUU
iPhone 14
Oxlade
NATO
Buga
Peter Obi
Ukraine
World Cup
Asake
Top 10 trending people
Oxlade
Peter Obi
Asake
Black Sherif
Casemiro
Putin
Lisandro Martinez
Anthony
Gabriel Jesus
Rafinha
Top 10 athletes/sportspeople
Casemiro
Lisandro Martinez
Anthony
Gabriel Jesus
Rafinha
Maduka Okoye
Fofana
Eriksen
Tobi Amusan
Graham Potter
Top 10 trending musicians
Oxlade
Asake
Black Sherif
Portable
Lil Tjay
Ruger
Kwaku, the traveller
Buju
Angelique Kidjo
DJ YK
Top 10 trending actors
Will Smith
Johnny Depp
Yul Edochie
Osita Iheme
Judy Austin
Olu Jacobs
Peggy Ovire
Amber Heard
Nkechi Blessing
Thuso Mbedu
Top 10 trending loss
Queen Elizabeth
Osinachi Nwachukwu
Ada Ameh
Rico Swavey
Takeoff
Chinedu Nwadike
Dablixx Osha
Dejo Tunfulu
Ifeanyi Adeleke
Alaafin of Oyo – Oba Lamidi Adeyemi
Top 10 trending lyrics
Finesse lyrics
Overdose lyrics
Rush lyrics
If I broke na my business lyrics
Palazzo lyrics
Bandana lyrics
Buga lyrics
Kwaku the traveller’s lyrics
Cough by Kizz Daniel’s lyrics
Machala lyrics
Top 10 trending recipes
Fried rice recipe
Afang Soup recipe
Jollof rice recipe
Banana bread recipe
Parfait recipe
Sex on the beach recipe
French toast recipe
Ogbono soup recipe
Chin chin recipe
Lasagna recipe
Top 10 trending devices
iPhone 14 pro max
iPhone 13 pro max
Tecno Camon 19
Infinix Note 12
Tecno Spark 7
Infinix Note 11
Redmi Note 11
Infinix Smart 6
Spark 7
Tecno Spark 9
Top 10 trending movies/ series
Anikulapo
Blood sisters
House of the dragon
Thor love and thunder
The woman king
Selina tested
Tinder Swindler
Black Panther
Eternals
All of us are dead
Top 10 trending songs
Buga – Kizz Daniel ft Tekno
Overdose – Mavins, Crayon, Ayra Starr, Ladipoe, Magixx and Boy Spyce
Machala – Carter Efe ft Berri Tiga
Calm Down – Rema
Rush – Ayra Starr
Terminator – Asake
Girlfriend – Ruger
Finesse – Pheelz ft BNXN
How are you, my friend – Johnny Drille
Cough – Kizz Daniel
Top 10 trending “Who is” general
Who is Peter Obi’s running mate?
Who is Queen Elizabeth?
Who is the Greek God of war?
Who is the APC Presidential candidate?
Who is Atiku’s running mate?
Who is Princess Diana?
Who is leading in the Osun State election?
Who is Tinubu’s running mate?
Who is Peter Obi?
Who is Rico Swavey?
Top 10 trending “How to” general
How to link NIN?
How to buy shares?
How to register for PVC online?
How to remove the rotoscope filter?
How to maintain facial health by controlling the type of food consumed?
How to create an NFT?
How to upgrade to iOS 16?
How to hide an app on an iPhone?
How to hide numbers?
How to write an application letter for a job?
Top 10 trending “What is” general
What is Lupus?
What is NATO?
What is NFT?
What is the cause of the Russia and Ukraine war?
What is the meaning of Zazu zeh?
What is PVC?
What is intersex?
What is the meaning of sapa?
What is Greta Thunberg known for?
What is the scientific term for ear ringing?
About Google Trends
This is a publicly available tool that displays relative search volume across geographies, periods and queries that people want to know about. Google Trends lets you dive deep into what’s popular on the Internet — you can compare search data by time, location, and between queries.
It also offers category filtering, top and rising searches, and geographic “heat maps”. The main two categories of investigations are: ‘Trending’ and ‘Most Searched’.
Trending Searches: The “trending” queries are the searches that had the highest amount of traffic over a specific period.
Most Searched/ Top searches: What topped Google’s charts? The “most searched” queries are simply the most popular terms for a specific period, ranked in order by volume of searches.
