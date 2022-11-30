The APC Presidential Campaign Council posted a clip from the meeting on its Twitter page showing the younger Tinubu, who has played a vital role in drawing up his father’s campaign strategy, parleying the artistes.

In the post accompanying that video, the campaign council said the meeting was to consolidate (Bola)Tinubu’s presidential bid.

In the video, Seyi is seen exchanging pleasantries with Yul Edochie and controversial preacher Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere also known as Odumeje, who attended the event.

Others present were E-Money, Kanayo O Kanayo and White Money, who are from Anambra State.

On his verified Instagram page, Mr Tinubu posted a clip of himself exchanging pleasantries with the entertainers as ‘Cultural Praise’, a song by Kcee and Okwesili Eze Group, played in the background.

He captioned the clip with the lyrics of Nigeria’s first national anthem, “Nigeria, We Hail Thee”, which ceased to be the anthem in 1978.

The 1:17 seconds clip neither established where the meeting occurred nor the nature of the discussion.

Entertainers support

Although it is still being determined whether the entertainers in the clip have thrown their weight behind the APC presidential candidate, other entertainers have, in the past, done so.

In July, famous actor Zack Orji declared his support for Mr Tinubu.

Before then, some Yoruba actors endorsed the candidacy of the former governor of Lagos State.

Some of them include Jide Kosoko, Adebayo Salami, Oga Bello, Taiwo Hassan, Ogogo, Faithia Williams, Yinka Quadri, and Lanre Hassan, known as Iya Awero.

Also, Eniola Ajao, Olaiya Igwe, Foluke Daramola, Femi Adebayo, Shola Kosoko and Murphy Afolabi declared their support for Mr Tinubu.

On the 4th of November, Saheed Balogun, Bimbo Akintola and 58 other Nigerian celebrities declared support for Mr Tinubu.

Anambra battlefield

When it comes to the 2023 presidential elections, Anambra State is regarded as one of the battlefield states for several reasons.

First, it is the home of the Labour Party’s (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Having governed the state for eight years, Mr Obi is expected to pull large numbers there.

Also, the state has come to be regarded as the headquarters of the armed separationist group,

