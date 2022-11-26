Within the past few months, this year has ushered in a few breakout stars in the music industry, such as Ayra Starr, Crayon, and the energetic Asake.

Constantly dominating the streets and airwaves of radio stations across Nigeria and in some parts of the world, Asake has become a household name. From musical hits like Terminator to Sungba, Asake’s blend of Afro and Amapiano has earned him a spot in the musical hall of fame and major news headlines.

However, Asake’s music is not the only thing that Nigerians talk about; his fashion choices also leave us with many questions.

In a society where everyone chooses to zig, Asake loves to zag; he reflects this in his style. Here are some of our favourite looks of the “Joha” singer to celebrate how far he has come.

The trousers that started it all

Let’s take a few seconds to appreciate whoever styled Asake for the Omo Ope music video. The video featured Olamide, had Asake wearing a white top, a printed short-sleeve cardigan, and white trousers with flame prints by the side.

While the outfit might have looked simple, we can all agree that the trousers were a sneak peek into Asake’s future fashion revolution.

Black and white never looked so good.

If there is one style lesson Asake has taught us, you only need the confidence to slay an outfit. With a simple white top and black trousers paired with a neckerchief, Asake found a way to make us feel like we had been missing something. No wonder his extras chose to dress like him.

Red velvet suit, anyone?

After watching Asake embody a fashionista in the Sungba Remix video, it’s safe to say anytime a guy decides to wear a red velvet suit, a part of him will feel insecure, wondering if he can pull it off as Asake did.

Libraries are the new runway.

Whoever thought libraries were boring hasn’t seen the Peace be unto you video by Asake. With a pair of light brown trousers and a red sweatshirt on a shirt, Asake made it seem like we were watching what happens when Fashion and music get married in a library.

Pink-ed out

You can always have a few drips in one video. Asake’s pastel pink suit is everything. And by everything, we mean that the colour pink and Asake are probably soulmates.

Call him the Terminator…

Because he slays the hell out of fashion, Terminator’s music video is enough to solidify that when listing fashionable male musicians in Nigeria, Asake tops the list.

READ ALSO:

From a monochrome denim look to his red biker outfit, Asake would make you rewatch Terminator repeatedly and ask “God when” in every scene.

Everyone screams, “yellow!”

The colour yellow isn’t for everyone, yet Asake found a way to make it work. Before we continue, is there a fashion memo some of us never got? Because why would only one man make the street style look perfect?

A new type of formal

In addition to giving us the collaboration we desperately needed, his song with Tiwa Savage, Asake, also offers styling tips on how to dress up for work. The video, Loaded, shows Asake wearing a Gucci track-inspired jacket, blue shirt, tie, and metallic trousers.

The skirt that became a top

If you still have doubts about Asake being a fashion icon, we only have one word for you: skirt.

