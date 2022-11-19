When you come across the word “fashion,” what activity comes to mind? For a few young Nigerians, it’s storming the recently held GTCO Fashion Weekend in style.

“Trendsetters” is not enough to describe the attendees at this year’s edition of GTCO Fashion Weekend, which ran from Saturday, November 12, to Sunday, November 13.

The event was filled with glitz and glamour as it had exclusive masterclasses, showcased breathtaking runway collections, promoted different vendors, and celebrated ultra-modern takes on street style.

It seemed as if people took the famous saying, “Fashion fades, but style is eternal,” to heart as they showed up with the sole purpose of making a mark through avant-garde designs, dramatic poses, gender-non-conforming outfits, and beautiful looks that live rent free in our heads.

Here is a list of trends we spotted at the event.

Boots extravaganza

What’s street style without either a pair of combat boots or thigh-high boots? Flats were treated almost as a taboo, with male and female guests strutting in different boot designs. It looks like everyone got the boot memo.

Layers upon layers

Items like blazers and jackets became must-haves and must-sees at the event. Each outfit had layers. This is in the sense that another clothing item was worn on a clothing item. For example, a denim jacket is worn on a v-neck shirt.

Attendees redefined layering as they pushed beyond having one layer of clothing and proceeded to have two or more. The point is a lot of jackets, fur coats, and cardigans were worn or draped around guests’ shoulders.

Bright Colours knows the best

Move to the back of the room; black and other neutral colours are in! Every outfit exhibited the live-of-the-party syndrome as they radiated with colours.

Men also made a bold choice by ditching neutral colours and opting for pink, red, and sky blue, among many others.

Mask up

The pandemic might no longer be a serious issue, but that doesn’t mean some people are not taking preventive measures and looking good while doing it. From full face masks to halfway, it was hard to recognise a good number of people.

The shade of it all

The first rule of attending a fashion show: is never to leave home without a pair of sunglasses. Attendees were familiar with this rule, as many wore sunglasses such as aviators, shields, round, oval, and cat-eye.

Bring back the purses

Fashion shows are not as stress-free as you think, which is why fashionistas rely on purses to carry personal belongings. Whatever colour or style, almost everyone took a bag, including men.

It’s raining hats

That settles it; hats are officially back this season. And we are living for every second of it. This accessory adds an overall appealing (or “huh”) effect to outfits.