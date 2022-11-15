Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday in Lagos thrilled participants at UN Tourism Confab to the rendition and dancing of Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel’s hit song, “Buga’’.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the Vice President also rendered Nigerian Afro beats star Burna Boy’s song, Last Last (Breakfast) and another top rave artist Asake’s song “Organise’’ at the event.

Mr Osinbajo, who represented President Muhammadu Buhari at the UNWTO Global Conference on Linking Tourism, Culture and the Creative Industries, posited that music is a global language.

In his speech, before declaring the event opened, he said people who do not know the meaning of the words of a song enjoy the rhythm.

He said some could go further to discover the lyrics’ meanings, discovering the cultures and ideas that inspired them.

Mr Osinbajo noted that Nigerian music, rendered in Nigerian languages, is currently played worldwide.

He went ahead to sing and perform “Buga’’ and as well as gave the interpretation of the lyrics

“Let us see how many people know this song “, Koni baje o. Let me see you go low low / Let me see you go lolo…..Buga won.’’

“The phrase “buga won” is a Yoruba expression, it means flaunt your hard won success while “collect your money” means, “take the fruits of your work’’.

“Many all over the world are squaring up their shoulders, saying it doesn’t matter how hard it may seem, let me see you dance and show off your success.

“The musician will be performing the song at the Qatar World Cup in a few days,’’ he said.

The Vice President, who also sang the Afrobeats star Burna Boy’s music, “Last Last’’ recalled that the musicians performed in front of 70,000 people in Finland at Finland’s flow festival 2022.

“Singing songs like ‘last last’ (He don cast ‘last last’ na everybody go chop breakfast) in pidgin English to a cheering Scandinavian audience is the power of music.

“The song is also the first Afrobeat song to have sold over 500 thousand units in less than 17 weeks after its release,’’ he said.

‘Organise’

The Vice President said another Nigerian artiste, Asake’s song “Organise’’ though sung in pidgin English with street slang, is loved globally.

He recalled that in his show at the O2 Brixton in the U.K., Asake sold out to an international audience in less than five minutes.

“See how the Black Panther movie and its sequel Black Panther Wakanda Forever, have taken the world by storm.

“It is breaking box office records making over 330 million dollars in sales in its first week,’’ he said,

The Vice President noted that because the vast components of tourism are local and homegrown, they are more likely to be sustainable.

He, therefore, advocated promoting and preserving cultural sights, forests, natural life, and aquaculture for tourism purposes.

(NAN)