Davido reportedly weds Chioma secretly

Over the weekend, famous Nigerian singer Davido and his partner, Chioma Rowland, reportedly had their traditional wedding secretly.

This is weeks after the couple lost their three-year-old son, Ifeanyi, who drowned in a swimming pool in the artiste’s Banana island mansion in Lagos.

The traditional wedding, attended by a few family and friends, was held on 6th November in Davido’s father’s house, with no cameras allowed.

Davido reportedly paid Chioma’s bride price in full.

The couple have gone off social media since their son died.

FireboyDML Sell out OVO Arena, London

Nigerian artist Adedamola Adefolahan, known as Fireboy DML, sold out the 12,500 Ovo Arena Wembley, London, on Sunday.

Fireboy had a special guest appearance at his Wembley show: British Popstar Ed Sheeran who co-performed their remix of his hit single ‘Peru’.

He also invited his Nigerian colleagues, Victony and Badboytimz, to perform at the show.

Wizkid

Wizkids ‘Essence’ with Tems bags Triple Platinum Certification in US

Nigerian artist Wizkid hit another milestone days after releasing his fifth studio album, ‘More Love, Less ego.’

The artist’s 2020 hit “Essence” featuring tems received triple Platinum certification in the USA after making over 3,000,000 sales.

READ ALSO:

The RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) awarded this certification after the single hit the required units.

The song has received over 14 nominations in different music awards and won many of them, including the ‘Best collaboration’ category in the BET Awards.

Burna Boy Relationship saga: Burna Boy, Stefflon Don fight dirty Nigerian artist Burna boy and his ex Stefflon Don last week shaded each other on social media in a series of direct and subliminal Instagram posts. Stefllon made a Tik Tok video about an ex being a mummy’s boy. She wrote, “When he’s a MAN and not a mummy’s boy.” Burna Boy replied via his story, ‘move on.’ Neither one mentioned the other’s name. However, they’ve been throwing subliminal shots since their public 2021 break-up. Burna Boy’s smash hit ‘Last Last’ is believed to be about their breakup. It is still a viral summer jam of 2022. In the song, he spoke about how she manipulated his love and how he had to say goodbye to the love of his life. But it’s not all silence from Steff, as she has shaded him multiple times and said that the song’s lyrics were untrue. K1 De Ultimate releases new song for Pastor Tobi Fuji artist, Wasiu Ayinde, popularly known as K1 de Ultimate or KWAM 1, on Friday, released a new gospel song dedicated to controversial Nigerian pastor based in the United Kingdom, Tobi Adegboyega, on his birthday. The cleric posted the song’s cover design and audio on his Instagram page, saying he woke up to the surprise song by the veteran singer. He said, “Woke up to this surprise song released by #kingwasiuayindemarshal. People are sending me this. Wow! (This is just a short part of the song). “Alhaji just did a gospel song!! The scriptures he read here are amazingly powerful!!!!” Asake Album crosses the 100,000 sales mark in America Nigerian artist Ahmed Ololade popularly known as Asake won big as his debut album, “Mr Money with the Vibe”, crossed over 100,000 streams in the US. The artist, regarded as one of the hottest Nigerian artists in 2022, released the hit album in September and has dominated charts across streaming channels ever since. The album is well on its way to being certified Gold, but that is if fans stream it at least five hundred thousand times. Chinko Ekun opens up on battle with depression On Sunday, Nigerian singer Chinko Ekun shared a testimony at a church he attended of how he overcame depression after losing his deal with Olamide’s YBNL and becoming homeless. The ‘Able God’ hitmaker said, “In 2020, I lost my record deal. I had an issue with my record label boss. He was so mad and said I should leave the house. I lost my deal, lost the house, I became homeless.” “I didn’t come online to talk. I came to the island to squat with some of my friends. At that time, I was depressed and had a relationship then. The breakfast was so hot that I landed in the hospital.” “I walked that to a beach one day, and I told God If I bow to another god na him cause am.” The artist revealed that three months later, he recovered his royalties, recorded some songs, and got money to get his own house. He highlighted that he promised himself to get back the car that was taken from him. Iyabo Ojo, Fayose trade words over N7000 pepper soup On Sunday, Isaac, the younger brother of former Ekiti Governor, Ayo Fayose, called out actress Iyabo Ojo for insulting him after he complained about being served three bones for N7,000 pepper soup at her restaurant. According to him, in a video now taken down, he bought pepper soup worth N7,000 from the actress’ restaurant at Lekki but was served three bones. He explained that he had been a regular customer of her restaurant for the past year but was not satisfied with this particular service. He also called his cousin, Toyin Lawani, to discuss the situation with her friend. Fayose stated the actress called to blast him, insulting him that he was poor and was only looking for cheap popularity, the reason he made a video of the bowl of pepper soup in the first place. However, in a more recent video, Fayose apologised to Ojo for making her feel he was trying to mess up her business. BBNaija Season 7: Sheggz, Bella waxing stronger Videos from BBnaija Level Up housemate, Sheggz’s birthday party over the weekend have confirmed that he and Bella are waxing stronger in love. Bella saying her wishes to the birthday celebrant, said that she had never felt loved like this in her life. The couple have been receiving criticism since they left the house, as Sheggz was accused recently by his ex of being an abuser. Despite the challenges, the couple remain committed to each other. At the party, Bella gave a toast to the birthday boy saying, “I pray today you have a long life and prosperity, more money. Thanks for all that you do and for being in love with me. I have never felt loved like this, and I have not met anyone as caring as you are.” “The more I understand you, I understand us, and that’s all that matters”, she added. Cynthia Morgan turns prophetess Nigerian singer Cynthia Morgan released terrifying November prophecies on Monday morning for Wizkid, Funke Akindele and other celebrities. The artist, now known by her stage name Madrina said she has been holding these prophecies back since 1st November. She said, “Funke Akindele should pray for her finances, so she doesn’t go bankrupt.” Addressing Wizkid, she wrote, “Wizkid, God is saying we should pray for his mental health.” Concerning Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor), governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, she wrote, “Jandor, God is saying you have to pick a side, or it is not too late for you to step down.” She also addressed Jamaican artist Popcaan telling him to pray against sudden death.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

