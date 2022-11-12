Tracy Eboigbodin, a Nigerian woman from Benin city in Nigeria’s southern state of Edo narrated how she emerged as the winner of the 11th series of Master Chef, Italy, an international cooking show.

At the seventh edition of the annual week of Italian cuisine in the World, which was held on Friday night in Fraser Suites Abuja, Ms Eboigbodin explained that she refused to be limited by the stereotype of being a Nigerian and a woman from Edo State, as they are often times linked to sex workers.

According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, an estimated 94 per cent of Edo women are trafficked to Europe for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

But the winning chef claimed many Nigerians in Italy are changing this perception of Nigeria in Italy as she called on more Nigerians to explore the untapped employment opportunities in the country.

“In Italy, Nigerians are hairdressers, tailors etc. You (Nigerian women) don’t need to depend on men. There are so many Nigerians in Italy that are good. I have a friend in Italy who graduated as a doctor so the story is changing. This side of Nigeria is hidden from the citizens (Italians) so they do not know us. They only know the negative side”, she said.

Ms Eboigbodin left Nigeria at 15 and worked as a restaurant waiter for 15 years before she embraced her passion for cooking and ventured into the international cooking competition replicated in over 60 countries.

“I think it is time to change the story about Nigerians, especially about Nigerian women because there are so many talented ones. They can give more”, she added.

The Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, who was present at the event, commended Ms Eboigbodin for using her win “to break the ice and to turn the story round”.

The government official promised to work with the Nigerian-Italian Chef to train Nigerian women in Italy so they can “come back and be stars like her in Nigeria”.

Similarly, the Ambassador of Italy to Nigeria, Stefano De Leo, stated that Nigerian youths could make it anywhere. “If there is a vision, Nigerians are the best”, he said.

Italian Cuisine Week in the World Nigeria

The event in its 7th edition is celebrated with the theme: Conviviality, Sustainability, and Innovation- The ingredients of Italian cuisine for people’s health and the protection of the planet.

This year’s event featured Tracey Eboigbodin to show the increasing relevance of Nigerians in Italy.

It was organised by the Embassy of Italy Abuja, in collaboration with the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission and Fraser Suites.

