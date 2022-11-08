Tifanny, the fourth daughter of the former American president, Donald Trump, will marry Michael Boulos, a Nigerian-Lebanese, this November, Page Six is reporting.

Tiffany announced her engagement to her 24-year-old lover on 19th January 2021, which was her father’s final full day in office, and she planned to wed in Greece this summer.

Still, Page Six has exclusively learned that the formal affair will be held at her dad’s lavish Palm Beach, Florida, estate on 12th November.

Their engagement was one for the book as her fiance proposed with a 13-carat emerald-cut diamond from Dubai said to be worth $1.2 million.

The 29-year-old bride and her parents, Trump and his ex-wife Marla Maples would entertain more than 500 guests at the big wedding.

Page six quoted a source close to the couple, saying, “There has been a lot of planning and staging. This is Tiffany’s big moment, and it will be lavish. It is going to be a huge and beautiful affair.”

Tifanny met Lagos-born Michael in Greece in 2017 and they have been dating since 2018.

Tiffany celebrated her bridal shower over the weekend with her sister Ivanka, sister-in-law Lara Trump and Donald Junior’s girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle in Miami, miles away from her father’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

Who is Micheal Boulos?

Mr Boulus, who has been described as a “billionaire heir” by Vanity Fair magazine, is the son of Massad, the Chief Executive Officer of SCOA Nigeria.

Michael, who is of Lebanese and French descent, was raised in Lagos and is a naturalised Nigerian.

His mother, Sarah, is the founder of the Society for the Performing Arts in Nigeria.

His family moved to Lagos when he was an infant.

He attended the American International School of Lagos in Nigeria before proceeding to London, where he obtained his Bachelor of Arts in Global Business Management from Regent’s University in 2018.

He also bagged a master’s degree in Project Management, Finance, and Risk at City, at the University of London, in 2019.

Mr Boulus has been the associate director of SCOA Nigeria since 2016, the director of Fadoul Group since 2019, and the business development manager of Royalton Investment since 2019.

