Yul Edochie wants to be a pastor

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie on Saturday revealed that he had found his purpose on earth.

The 40-year-old actor, in a short video he shared on his official Instagram page, said he has a calling to be a preacher and minister of God.

He revealed that he has been aware of his calling for a while but has now decided to preach the gospel through words and actions. He said God used his acting career to launch him into the world.

Iya Rainbow’s witchcraft story

In an interview with DailyTrust on Friday, Nollywood veteran actress Idowu Phillips, popularly known as Iya Rainbow, revealed how one of her children tried to convince her to become a witch to become rich.

The 80-year-old prophetess said that she was very broke during the early stage of her career, especially as her husband died a few years after their marriage, leaving her to raise their children.

She explained although she was a prophetess, one of her children did not join in her faith and urged her to become a witch.

READ ALSO:

She said: “It was tough; some would always cry after prayers. Whenever one of my sons saw me with a Bible, he would ask what I was doing with it. At a point, he said he would take me to where I could become a witch, and I agreed. He said that once I became a witch, we would be okay.

She disclosed that she agreed and went to the place but was told to sacrifice her most loved child as a condition. “I told the person it was the child I loved most that brought me to the place. At that point, my son held my hand and said it was time to go home,’’ she said.

Kanayo backs Peter Obi’s bid

Ace Nollywood actor Kanayo O Kanayo publicly announced his support for the Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi on Friday.

In a short Instagram video, the actor told Nigerians to see the madness in supporting politicians who pillage the country’s resources to use in the purchase of properties abroad.

The 60-year-old lawyer urged Nigerians to vote wisely.

He said: “we must wake up to civic responsibility to state and say no, our votes must count in 2023 when we say vote wisely this is what we mean; we must go beyond ethnicity, religion and regionalism, a new Nigeria is possible.”

Mohbad’s Naira Marley diss song

Nigerian artiste Ilerioluwa Aloba known by his stage name Mohbad released a diss song against Naira Marley and his crew known as Marlians.

The estranged Marlian signee, in a covert attack at Naira Marley in the song, said, “Why is Naira going down?”

The song titled Tiff was released by Mohmad a month after he alleged that his management team, led by Naira Marley, assaulted him after he demanded a change of manager.

Peggy Ovire and Freddie Leonard’s engagement

Nollywood Actor Freddie Leonard and his girlfriend, actress and movie producer Peggy Ovire are officially engaged

The Nollywood couple made their relationship public in October and revealed plans for their wedding on the 19th of November.

News of the couple’s engagement has been met with heavy fan acceptance from netizens.

Before now, the duo has had an on-and-off thing going, leaving fans guessing about the actual state of things.

Their relationship dates back to 2015 when Frederick confirmed they were dating.

However, in 2017, Ms Ovire denied any romantic affiliation with the actor.

In an interview, the former beauty queen said that Mr Leonard is her friend who encourages her.

Ifeanyi Adeleke: Eniola Badmus not arrested — Police

The Lagos State Police Command has debunked reports that Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus was arrested in connection with the death of singer Davido’s son, Ifeanyi.

Some blogs had reported during the week that Eniola, who is friends with Davido, was arrested in connection with the case.

However, on Saturday, the command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the report was inaccurate, as the actress was never arrested.

Three-year-old Ifeanyi drowned inside his father’s Banana Island swimming pool on 31st October.

Stephanie Otobo tackles Apostle Sulieman again

On Wednesday, Canada-based musician Stephanie Otobo, known as Kimora or Stephanie D’ocean, claimed that Apostle Johnson Suleman attempted to hack her Instagram account.

She wrote: This is the second attempt in the last three days someone has been trying to steal my account. Suleman doesn’t want people to see him shine, so he’s doing what he knows best (using the money to oppress people) despite God warning him to leave his children alone”.

In 2018, she alleged that he indulged in immoral acts with her.

After that, the cleric got her arrested, and she spent some days in Kirikiri prison.

In May, the singer who once accused Suleman of infidelity and abuse released a diss track, ‘Apostle’, dedicated to him.

In May, she released a diss track and photo she claimed was the pastor’s ‘genitals’ on a Twitter thread and said he planned to kill her.

Fans vandalise Portable’s Range Rover

The controversial singer, Portable, who performed at a concert in Alimosho on Sunday, was shocked after discovering hoodlums had vandalised his prized Range Rover.

The singer discovered that fans vandalised the entire back windscreen of his SUV, and in a now-viral video, the musician created a scene at the event while calling out those who damaged his car.

Portable rose to prominence in late 2021 with the release of ‘Zazoo Zeh’, his hit single featuring Olamide and Poco Lee.

He has since then been in the spotlight for controversial reasons.

Zic Aloma buys second house in two years

Aloma Isaac, the Instagram comedian and skit maker, better known as Zicsaloma, has gifted himself a new house on his birthday.

In a post via his Instagram page on Monday, the comedian shared a picture of the house while wishing himself a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday to me. 2nd slide is a gift to myself,” he wrote.

The skit maker has enjoyed fame in the entertainment industry since he started with ‘Sister Agnes’, a comic character he showcased on Facebook in 2018.

In June 2021, Zicsaloma announced the purchase of his first house while being grateful to God for the leap.

The comedian was an English lecturer at the Kaduna State Polytechnic before he quit to face comedy squarely.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

