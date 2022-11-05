After severally flouting the armed forces’ social media policy, and receiving punishments, famous skit maker Cute Abiola, real name Abdulgafar Ahmad on Friday evening, ceased to be a Nigerian Navy personnel.

The comedian announced his exit hours after Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, appointed him as his Special Assistant on Creative Industries.

Cute Abiola became a household name in 2015 and has featured in many comedy skits with Mr Macaroni, and Broda Shaggi, among other skit makers. He has also acted in some movies.

Cute Abiola, designated as an OSCOMP in the Nigerian Navy, announced on his verified Facebook account on Friday, saying the Chief of Naval Staff approved his exit.

“I was overwhelmed by the approval of my exit from the Navy by the Chief of Naval Staff to have enough time to pursue my dreams passionately. This singular act of the Chief of Naval Staff is terrific, and it shows how the Navy is very passionate about the dreams of their officers.”

The 26-year-old entertainer said his reason for leaving the force is to focus more on his career in the entertainment industry.

According to him, serving in the Navy helped instil in him the discipline needed to have a successful life.

“I deeply appreciate the Nigerian Navy for giving me the unique opportunity to imbibe discipline through a regimented procedure in the areas of career development, moral values, and work ethics, to mention but a few. I can dauntlessly say that I have the required intelligence and human development finesse to continue to live a prosperous life,” he said.

While appreciating the Chief of Naval Staff- Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo, and senior colleagues for their contributions towards his career development, Abiola lauded the Nigerian Navy for being a good path to building a career.

He said, “Sincerely, the Nigerian Navy has become my roadmap to a sustainable career path.”

“I am still a part of the Nigerian Navy family, and I promise to continue positively representing the Nigerian Navy in Nigeria or abroad. I am proud to have served in such an institution as the Nigerian Navy,” he added.

Background

In November 2021, The skit maker was detained and punished by the Nigerian Navy for violating the armed forces’ social media policy after posting a video of himself in military uniform on social media to celebrate his birthday.

The armed forces’ social media policy seeks to prevent using social media platforms without restraint by military personnel. It has implications for the military-related social-media activity of friends and families of military personnel.

The Navy released Cute Abiola in December after he faced trial and supervised manual labour in the barracks.

The comedian was not a stranger to controversies, as the Navy had arrested him on different occasions before 2021.

He was arrested in 2020 after his birthday pictures in Navy uniform went viral. His offence was a breach of the Nigerian Armed Forces Social Media Policy.

He was released on 4 May 2020.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

