Two beauty queens, Mariana Varela (Miss Argentina) and Fabiola Valentin (Miss Puerto Rico) have announced their marriage.

The models who met at the Miss Grand International pageant in Bangkok, Thailand, in 2020 had a secret wedding ceremony at the Marriage Bureau in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on 28 October.

In a joint Instagram post, the couple announced their marital status while thanking their fans for all the love they have shown.

Miss Argentina wrote, “After deciding to keep our relationship private, we opened the doors to them on a special day. 28/10/22.”

Complementing her, Miss Puerto Rico added, “Thanks for all the love! We are very happy and blessed. I wish you that the love you are giving us is multiplied! Endless thanks.”

Ms Valentin, 22, represented Argentina in the 2019 Miss Universe competition before making it through to the Top 10 Miss Grand International 2020.

Ms Varela, 26, on the other hand, was crowned Miss Argentina in 2019

Uncommon friendship

The couple, with a combined Instagram following of 233,000, shared a highlights video from their relationship. It included a clip from the evening they decided to get engaged

They have been keeping their relationship ‘private’ for two years.

Before sharing their surprise news on Instagram, the newlyweds never confirmed dating. They only ever gushed about their ‘friendship’ on social media.

In the 30-second video which announced their marriage, the couple shared snippets from their travels, including a clip of them cuddling up on Jobos beach in Puerto Rico and enjoying a romantic boat ride in Mexico.

The video, which has garnered over 1.8m views in three days, then jumps forward to the night they got engaged.

The clip shows the couple’s apartment filled with an assortment of red and white balloons, rose petals and fairy lights.

For their engagement, the newlyweds chose almost identical silver rings featuring a cushioned-set diamond on a pave band.

Before this week, the pair only seem to have hinted at their romance on social media.

Wishing her now-wife a happy birthday earlier this year, Fabiola wrote: ‘Thank you for making me part of your life and accomplice of your happiness.

‘You are a priceless treasure, and I hope to keep our friendship forever.’

According to Hola, Mariana made it to the competition’s final after being crowned Miss Argentina in 2019.