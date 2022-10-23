Israel Afeare, known as Israel 30BG or Israel DMW, Nigerian singer Davido’s Logistics Manager, married his lover, Sheila David, on Saturday in Benin.

The 42-year-old social media sensation has been Davido’s aide for years and is affiliated with the singer’s 30 billion gang.

He made headlines in March when he opened Davido’s O2 Arena show.

He came on stage clad in a Benin native attire and addressed the crowd in the Benin language.

He also held a bell that rang as he ran around on stage, showering praises on Davido.

The 30BG influencer earlier announced his engagement in April on Instagram. He held his traditional marriage with his partner, Edo state, on Friday.

Sharing photos from the formal event, Israel wrote,” Happy marriage to me.”

His boss, Davido, was present at his wedding ceremony, accompanied by his babymama Chioma Roland, Chef Chi.

Also in attendance were Zlatan, socialite Cuban Chiefpriest and other members of the 30 Billion Gang family.

Davido serenaded the newlyweds with his hit ‘Assurance’ while Chef Chi sprayed them wads of Naira.