Big Brother Naija housemate, Rico Swavey, who died on Thursday will be laid to rest on 20 October, his family confirms.

Rico Swavey was involved in a car accident last Tuesday and died on 13 October after spending two days on life support.

His family and management team announced plans for his funeral on Twitter on Tuesday.

“With a heavy heart, we invite all friends and fans of Rico Swavey to his tribute night/candlelight walk tomorrow as we witness a star supernova. Thank you all,” the caption read.

A night of tribute and candlelight walk will take place at Retro Citi, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Wednesday.

This will be followed by a private service at the Methodist Church of the Trinity, Tinubu Square, on Thursday.

His funeral service will immediately follow at Ebony Vaults, Ikoyi, Lagos, where the deceased will be laid to rest.

The lone ghastly car accident on Tuesday left him hospitalised and in critical condition.

Friends and celebrities opened a fundraiser for the ex-Big Brother Naija Season 3 star.

Sharing a picture of the hospitalised Rico Swavey on Instagram, noted that the accident victim was placed on life support.

He tweeted, “Please help save Rico. He had a bad car accident; we must keep him on life support and continue to pay the rising medical bills while we pray for God’s miracle”.

“We can’t do it alone. Please click on the link to donate at ricoswavey.com,” he added.

Fellow reality tv star Alex Asogwa, aka Alex Unusual, who shared the news about the accident on her Twitter also called for donations on her Instagram page.

She wrote, “Whatever you can do to support them will be highly appreciated as he is on life support and fighting for his life. Please, @ricoswavey_official needs our help #ricoswavey #prayforricoswavey.”

Doren Hospital

Meanwhile, Doren Specialist Hospital has denied claims that its staff members were negligent in the treatment of the late Big Brother Naija star.

The hospital also denies filming the reality TV star on his sickbed.

A viral Twitter following the star’s death showed disorganised health workers around Rico while he lay prone on the sick bed.

The video led to outrage at the health workers, and the facility, which many speculated was Doren Hospital, Ajah, Lagos State.

Doren has, however, debunked allegations of its health workers denying Swavey of prompt medical attention.

A statement shared via the hospital’s Instagram page detailed the treatment given to the reality TV star on arrival at the hospital. Also, it stated that its nurses were not responsible for the viral video.

On Thursday, Rico’s close friend and fellow housemate, Alex Unusual, also slammed hospitals which do not promptly attend to patients rushed into their facility.

Rico Swavey, real name Patrick Fakoya was born in 1992 in Nigeria.

He is survived by seven siblings and was the only male child of his parents. He was also a graduate with a degree in Law from Babcock University.

After school, he went into a career in music due to his love for music.

Rico once revealed that before the big brother show, he was on the cast of Tinsel, Life 101 on ebony life TV, and Unspoken on Iroko TV.

Rico went into the big brother Naija house in 2018 for this show’s season, which was tagged ‘Double Wahala’.

He stayed in the house for ten weeks while forming friendships and enjoying the game show.

One of his biggest highlights in the house was when he passionately addressed his fellow housemates about wasting food.

Music

Rico was a talented musician. Although he never quite made it to the big league, he, however, Rico released several singles as an Independent artist and also got featured by some artists.

Two years ago, he released a song titled ‘Afrosantana’ to mark his way as an independent artist.

From ‘Emotions’ in 2018 to ‘This Life’ in December 2021, Rico displayed his musical talent as a love crooner and the life of the party artist. Rico, the artist, also made covers of songs. One of his singles ‘Feelings’ is a cover of Ella Mai’s “Boo’d Up.”

The last song this year was titled ‘Only You’. The love song blends Ghanaian high-life, reggae and Naija afrobeat.