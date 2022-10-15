While Nigeria celebrated her independence, it was a dream come true for a former PREMIUM TIMES journalist, Yusuf Akinpelu, as he tied the knot with his sweetheart, Oladele Mahrufat, in Ibadan.

The wedding, themed #AyoAdura22, was a modest ceremony with a few friends, family members and colleagues in attendance.

The couple had, on 14 May, performed the Islamic wedding rites (Aqdun Nikkah), where they sought the consent and blessing of both parents and Islamic clergy and were legally wedded under Islamic law.

Mr Akinpelu, a multiple award-winning journalist, now an employee of the BBC, described the moment as “a cocktail of feelings” for him.

“It’s a feeling of success, a feeling of triumph, a feeling of hope and joy. I’m happy it finally came, and with the glamour, it went with,” he said.

Love story — “From Facebook to life partners.”

Currently, a student of Educational Management at the University of Ibadan and a prolific fashion designer, Mrs Akinpelu, 26, said their love journey started on the “Facebook” messenger app.

“ …we started talking in March 2021,” she recalled to PREMIUM TIMES, saying she met her husband when she was not interested in any relationship, not to talk of marriage.

“But he proved that he’s worth breaking boundaries for,” she added. The excited bride continued, “AlhamduLlilah, we are here. And I do not regret it. My husband is an incredible man, and I admire him so much.”

On the other hand, Mr Akinpelu, 28, a digital journalist and wildlife enthusiast, graduated from the University of Ibadan, where he bagged a Bachelor’s degree in Statistics.

Before joining the BBC, he headed the PREMIUM TIMES data desk, leading a team that brought life into data and made it understandable.

Narrating how he met his beautiful bride, he said it all started with a chat he received from a fan (his wife) last year.

“Sometime last year, I received a message from a writing fan who occasionally wrote and wanted to develop the skill. It was her,” he recalled.

Within this period, Mr Akinpelu said, “we had occasions where we talked about life, and it was clear we shared some life experiences.”

He said: “So we maintained that mentor-mentee relationship for some months, and that was it. After that, there was a hiatus…for months: no contact and no chat.”

After talking again, Mr Akinpelu added that he felt she was the one, “so one day I decided to pop the question, and her response gave me further conviction.”

“And that was it, from distant admirers to life partners. Isn’t that a couple’s goal?” he chuckled mildly.

For Mrs Akinpelu, she described going into a relationship as a “risk” because you are not so sure if it will lead to being together forever.

“AlhamduLlilah, we proposed, and Allaah didn’t dispose of it. I’m glad we crossed all hurdles and arrived here,” she said.

She further prayed for Allah’s guidance and protection to overcome even the impossible odds the future might bring.

Mrs Akinpelu is an indigene of Ede, a town in Osun State, while Mr Akinpelu hails from Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

The couple is currently having their honeymoon in Lagos.

More pictures…