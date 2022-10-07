The 2022 Felabration kicked off earlier in the week with three activities; an artwork competition, an Afrobeat dance competition, and a fashion show competition.

Yeni Kuti conceived the idea of Felabration, the month-long music and lifestyle festival in honour of the legacies of her late father and Afrobeat progenitor, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, in 1998.

The three competitions had participants submitting entries that followed the year’s theme, ‘Fear Not 4 Man.’

The first competition that heralded the 2022 Felabration was the artwork competition held on 29 September 29, 2022. In its sixth year, a young Nigerian artist, Anigioro Omolade Babatunde, emerged winner and was rewarded with N550,000.

The judges announced the young artist as the winner after 55 different artworks competed fiercely for the winning prize at the competition that heralded

The judges, Sarah Boulos, Prince Yemisi Shyllon, and Mufu Onifade, carefully rated the works of various artists from around the world who competed to win the coveted prize money, fame, and honour.

Uzoma Vincent’s sculpture entitled ‘Freedom’ emerged as the runner-up with a token of N250,000, while Akinola Oluwatomi Kazeem’s ‘Despite all odds’ came third and was rewarded with the sum of N150,000.

After the judging process, the judges expressed delight in the competition while commending the increased turnout of submissions.

On Friday, the Felabration Afrobics dance competition was held at the New Afrikan Shrine. Winners went home with a total sum of over N3 million as a reward for their dedication.

Reward

The judges, Funke Kuti, Segun Adefila, and Bunmi Olunloyo, carefully took out time to rate the dancers before arriving at the top five dancers.

One of the judges, Mr Adefila, said the dancers, who competed to win the coveted prize money, fame, and honour, were judged for the use of space, time, adherence to theme, costume, and presence, amongst other considerations.

The Chrysolite crew won the first prize and went home with N1 million, while Lagos Family came second and had a reward of N750,000. The third prize, N500,000, was given to Danjex, a group of four dancers.

Similarly, Sandra Oyewole, Head collaboration business support committee, rewarded the 4th and 5th winners with a consolation prize of N50,000 each.

Attendees were also allowed to participate in a random dance competition, with three people winning the sum of N10,000 each.

On Sunday, 2 October, youthful fashion designer Olanrewaju Sipe emerged as the first winner of the maiden edition of the Dress Like Fela Fashion competition.

Sipe, the Chief Executive Officer of Sipsonlevon designs, came out tops at the fashion competition and was rewarded with the sum of N1 million.

The fashion competition drew its theme from the theme for the 2022 Felabration, ‘Fear not four men.’ However, the judges, Frank Osodi and Lanre DaSilva, carefully took the time to rate the designers before arriving at the top three winners.

Other winners are Ogunyemi Oluwasegun Michaels of Olu Michaels designs, who came second, and 21-year-old Aladesanmi Precious of Specific Designs, who came third.

During the show, famous actress Carol King did a rendition of Fela’s hit song, ‘Teacher don’t teach me nonsense,’ while another attendee, Ifeoma Meze, did a rendition of Fela’s ‘Authority Stealing.’

The three events have had Yeni Kuti, Made Kuti, Funke Kuti, Kachi Nwanyi, Kunle Bucknor, and Sandra Oyewole in attendance. The activities, Kuti said, were sponsored by 7up Nigeria.