An Ibadan-based vulcaniser, Kolapo Odeleye, popularly known as ‘Oriogbade’, who recently trended for his witty use of Yoruba language and proverbs, has started receiving financial assistance from the public.

He became popular on social media after he thrilled social media users with his excellent command of the Yoruba language barely a month ago.

Oriogbade, as he fondly called, complained about his poor living condition in subsequent videos, adding that his daughter dropped out of school because he couldn’t afford her fees.

All that was in the past.

The little girl has been admitted into Faith Kiddies Nursery and Primary School in Ibadan.

The school authorities offered her a tuition-free education from primary to the secondary school level.

Checks by PREMIUM TIMES show that fans have also donated new vulcanising machines to Oriogbade while an unnamed philanthropist paid his house rent.

His shop, which was earlier described as a hut, has undergone a facelift thanks to the goodwill he has enjoyed from philanthropists on social media..

Expressing their joy, some social media users appreciated the donors, whose names were not mentioned.

@Alaba Samuel Oluwadamilarey said, ” This is one of the best gestures and stories of the year. Keep up the good work, bro. God bless you.”

Another user on Facebook, @Tope Odeseye Dudu Heritage, also said, “To God be the glory, divine Favour will locate the good wishers and all the people that contribute both morally and financially for the support of Oriogbade’s family.”

Also, @Farinde Taiwo said, ” Congratulations, the young shall grow. The Lord will bless and keep you, make His glory shine, and grant you divine wisdom, knowledge and understanding to excel in life IJN Amen. Happy resumption. Stay blessed, Sister.”