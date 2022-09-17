Numerous Nigerian women enter relationships for various reasons—some date with the sole purpose of one day being addressed by their boyfriend’s surname.

At the same time, many do so in exchange for temporary companionship and some material advantages.

It can be challenging at times to date a Nigerian man. This is true, in that, despite a thousand men who would be the ideal match for you as your perfect husband, more than half of them would not be interested in exchanging marital vows.

So, no matter how long you date them, they show little or no sign of someday asking, “Will you marry me?”

Before you start worrying and blaming your village people for your delayed marriage proposal, here are six ways to get your boyfriend to love you more and marry you in less than a year.

Understanding him

Understanding is the cornerstone of every successful relationship. Finding common ground and fostering tolerance is only possible when two people in a relationship understand each another.

Therefore, try understanding your boyfriend if you’re a lady reading this. This could entail paying attention to his behaviour and emotions, getting him to open up about his likes and dislikes, and making a list of his strengths and weaknesses. You have a better chance of preserving a healthy, conflict-free relationship if you do this.

Additionally, trust us when we say that men prefer to marry women who get them.

Be yourself

It’s crucial to stay true to yourself in a world where anyone can create a false identity with just a smartphone and a social media account.

As corny as it may sound, you are the only person in the world, so embrace that. Do not let social media or peer pressure cause you to adopt a different personality.

While it may appear men favour women with fake personalities, the truth is that when it comes to choosing a wife, men prefer someone genuine and proud to be herself.

Don’t be afraid to express your true feelings and live your truth if you’re dating a guy. As a result, you become closer and speak more.

Communicate more

Without communication, what exactly is a relationship? Try to communicate with your boyfriend frequently, either by calling or texting.

Though it might seem like your boyfriend should always check in on you, you should occasionally make the call to check on him. Doing this shows him that you genuinely care about him.

Furthermore, let’s face it, all men desire to be taken care of, even if this requires them getting married.

Trust him

One of the reasons relationships do not lead to marriage or fail within their first year is a lack of trust.

When you date your boyfriend, and there is no trust between you two, it will only worsen when you get married. So start to try to have more faith in him, deliberately.

For instance, if you are the type of girlfriend who has trouble believing your boyfriend when he says he is working late, take some time to consider how you can have faith in his honesty. In a way, it demonstrates your love for him and that you believe everything he says to be accurate, assuring him that there would not be any third-party conflicts.

Embrace his family, friends, and hobbies,

Always remember that when you marry a man, you also indirectly marry his family and friends. Because of this, you must embrace them and build a strong bond with them.

Listen, there’s a good chance that despite his willingness to propose, your boyfriend is reluctant because he worries about how you might treat his family and friends. However, if you are friendly and welcoming to them, it will give him the confidence to provide you with his last name.

Additionally, you could make an effort to support his interests. For instance, even though you may find football appealing, you could keep your boyfriend company while he watches watching a game or cooking snacks whenever he has friends over.

Encourage him

Nigerian men may present a tough exterior, but they secretly long for someone’s love and support, especially from their girlfriend.

Ask your boyfriend what’s wrong and tell him not to worry if you notice a sudden change in his mood rather than acting out. It also motivates him if he has a great business idea or plan.

The point is to consistently show him your support and encouragement through your words and actions.