Google Nigeria on Thursday revealed that Bella, Beauty and Khalid are the Big Brother Naija Season 7 most searched housemates, followed by Hermes, Daniella and Amaka.

Now in its seventh season, the Big Brother Naija reality show known as Big Brother Naija: Level Up, which premiered on 23 and 24 July, is already thrilling viewers with twists and intrigue.

The show has also seen people turning to Google to find out more about their favourite housemates, the house and where to watch the show.

When the show started airing in July, 28 housemates were initially admitted into two houses, Level 1 and Level 2, to compete for the grand prize of N100m.

So far, there have been twelve evictions, two fake housemates leaving and a housemate who was ejected from the competition.

Still, as the interest in the show remains high, some housemates dominate online searches, with different regions across the country showing clear favourites.

Bella

Bella, who is in a relationship with fellow housemate Sheggz, has been trending for confrontations with her housemates, getting a strike from Big Brother for disobedience and provocation, and causing reactions over her culinary skills.

Most recently, she trended for having a brawl with fellow housemate and head of House (HOH), Phyna.

Beauty

Former Miss Nigeria, Beauty also made it one of the top trending Big Brother Season 7 housemates.

She was ejected two weeks into the show following a physical argument with a housemate, Groovy. Khalid, the second level 2 housemate to be evicted, was also featured as a trending housemate because of his on-screen romance with housemate Daniella. While Bella, Hermes and Daniella have received the most search traffic overall, Daniella has generated the most significant search spike.

Regionally, Bella has drawn the most interest from Lagos, Osun, Kwara, Abuja, Kaduna and Enugu.

Hermes received the most search interest from Plateau, Benue, Ekiti, Delta and Abia. Daniella leads in Kogi, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Imo, Edo, Ogun and Oyo. Groovy generated the most searches in Ondo and Anambra.

Specific questions asked about the Big Brother Naija reality show have also revealed the level of interest of netizens in Nigeria.

Some of the top questions asked online are, “What channel is BBN on GOtv?”, “Who is Big Brother Naija in person?” and “How old is Diana’s big brother?”.

Below is a list of the top questions that have sparked the curiosity of Nigerians online about the Big Brother Naija Season 7 reality show.