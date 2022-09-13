Dance Naija Dance, a dance reality show coined from the fusion of Nigerian and Indian cultures, has premiered on Zee World.

The producers say the reality competition aims to reveal and showcase the best dance crew in Nigeria. The show is Zee World’s first original indigenous content in Nigeria.

Dance Naija Dance is presented by a blend of Nollywood and Bollywood personalities and dancers. These include the Hosts – Hero Daniels and Pelumi Buari, Choreographers/Mentors – Sashin Kandhai and Kenneth Agabata, Kunle Remi and Uraysha Ramrachia will be the judges.

From roaring success in India to inevitable greatness in Singapore and across 52 countries in Africa in 2021, the producers say it’s time for Zee World’s Dance Naija Dance to berth in Nigeria.

Format

Dance Naija Dance offers a fusion of Nigerian-Indian dance moves uniting both cultures through music, vibrancy, colour and diversity.

The reality show will run for ten weeks, every Saturday and Sunday, at 7 p.m. on Zee World, DStv channel 166 and GOtv channel 125.

Winners will receive a cash prize of five million naira and hampers from all sponsoring brands. The winning group gets N2.5million, the runners-up get N1.5million, and the solo winner receives N1m.

At the show’s unveiling, ZEE Africa CEO (Africa & Indian Ocean Islands), Somnath Malakar, said the reality show is their way of giving back to the vast Nigerian community that loves Zee World.

Mr Malakar said Nigerians love to dance to music, they love Bollywood, and so, they feel that if we can make a fusion of that, it will be well embraced.

He said: “This fusion of both cultures in entertainment will expose Nigerian acts to a global community of over one billion people that enjoy Bollywood. Zee just started local production in Africa, so all the faces we see today in Nigeria and countries in Sub-Sahara Africa will be seen in India or international productions because we will take them to more than 60 countries worldwide.”

Dance Naija Dance Presenter Hero Daniels said one unique thing about the dance show is that it addresses specific societal issues. The dancers must interpret the theme for each episode and pass the message via entertaining dance steps to the viewers.

During the shooting process, Daniels said he learnt that Nigeria has many similarities, much more than one can imagine, between the Indian and Nigerian cultures.