Monday’s new Head of House (HOH) games saw 13 housemates fight for the chance to become the next HOH in Big Brother Naija Level Up.

Like the previous HOH games, the first round had all housemates, including Sheggz, who was recently relieved of his position as the last week’s Tail of House.

The female housemates played first in the first round of games, where they had to throw tennis balls to knock water bottles off a table, one at a time, until all eleven bottles were gone or reduced significantly.

Phyna and Daniella emerged as the top two female winners of the first game at the sound of the buzzer to signify the round’s end.

Then it was the men’s turn to play the game, and after the allotted minute, Adekunle and Sheggz qualified for the next round. However, Chizzy and Chi Chi were disqualified for breaking one of the game’s rules.

Moving to the second round, Phyna, Daniella, Adekunle, and Sheggz competed in another water challenge, where they had one minute to fill an empty jug with water poured from their mouth.

Phyna was the first to finish the round and automatically won the coveted Head of House title. As the new HOH she was asked to choose a roommate and she chose the most desired guy in the house, Groovy.

With her win, Phyna has emerged as the seventh Head of House, the second female HOH and the first housemate from the original Level 2 to win the HoH games this season.

For performing poorly in the first task, Rachel emerged as the Tail of House with her rewards to be announced by Biggie.