The Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, on Tuesday night, married a new wife Olori Mariam Anako.

The new bride, who hails from Kogi State, is a top management executive (Administrative Manager) of Nestoil Limited.

The new Olori was unveiled on Tuesday upon arrival at the monarch’s palace in Ile Ife in Osun State.

The development comes nine months after Silekunola Naomi, his ex-wife, confirmed that her three-year marriage to the monarch had ended.

She disclosed in a statement on her official Instagram page in December 2021.

Ooni’s spokesperson, Moses Olafare, shared details of the new wedding rites in a Facebook Live Stream on his official handles.

The ceremony, which was held around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, was intimate and was graced by chiefs and close aides.

The new wife was ushered into the palace after brief rites at the entrance to the premises.

She was, thereafter, led to the inner court of the palace to meet her husband and other guests waiting to receive her.

Past marriages

This is the third publicly known marriage for the 47-year-old monarch since he attended the throne in October 2015.

Before he was crowned Ooni, he married Adebukola Bombata in 2008.

In 1994, he welcomed a daughter, Adeola Aanuoluwapo Ogunwusi, with his ex-lover, Omolara Olatunbosun, during a short-lived romance.

Ooni married his ex-first wife, Zaynab Otiti-Obanor, an Edo bride, at an elaborate traditional marriage held in Benin, the Edo State capital, on March 16, 2016.

The wedding rites were performed in the traditional Benin culture at the bride’s residence on Ewere Street, Etete, in the Oredo Local Government Area of the state.

She confirmed that her 17-month-old marriage to the monarch ended on 30 August, 2017.

In October 2018, the monarch revealed his now ex-second wife, Naomi Oluwaseyi.

He married her 14 months after he divorced his first wife, Zaynab Otiti-Obanor.

The monarch, who is quite active on social media, made the surprise announcement on Instagram.

