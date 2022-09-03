Dear ladies, Have you found yourself in a situation where you like a guy so much, but despite your secret prayers/wishes for him to notice or ask you out, he never does?

Being in such situations could sometimes be a bummer because while you spend most of the time dreaming of a perfect life for you and your crush, chances are he is oblivious to your interest and is not going to pop the question, “Will you go out with me?” anytime soon.

However, what if, rather than you waiting for him to ask you out, you made the first move? Now, we know you might think that doing so would make you look desperate and is very untraditional.

This is why we listed five creative ways to make a guy interested in you without necessarily asking him out.

1. Organise a group hangout

One thing you should know about most guys is that they have a deep understanding of subtle hints. So, if you are scared to walk up to a guy you like and express your feelings, look for an event you and your friends or co-workers are attending and ask him to join you.

If he agrees to join you on the hangout, he is also into you and wants to get to know you more.

Also, doing this builds the foundation for you both to get comfortable around each other before going on an actual date.

2. Flirt with him

There is nothing wrong with an occasional wink, smile, stare and touch whenever you are around your crush. Remember, the aim is for him to notice you have feelings for him, so try flirting a little around him.

If he says something that sounds like a joke, laugh at it; if you guys bump into each other, stare deeply into his eyes, and if you see he is wearing a new shirt, don’t hesitate to throw a compliment his way. The point is to show you are into him without making it seem too obvious.

READ ALSO:

3. Communicate more

Relationships don’t just happen; there has to be a chain of communication between both parties. Keep a moderate line of communication open between you two.

Don’t hesitate to pick up the phone or send a message, asking him about his day or how he feels. Guys want to feel taken care of, so chances are, after two weeks of regular communication, no one would tell him before he calls and asks if you want to go to a movie or restaurant.

4. Have your friend put in a word

In a situation where you have a mutual friend, indicate your interest and confide in that friend. Ask them to put a few words for you with your crush, subtly.

For example, if there is a colleague at work you like, you could ask another colleague, especially one close to him, to maybe a joke about him taking you out or comment on how the both of you would make a great couple.

5. Ask him if he has a girlfriend

During your conversation with your crush, don’t hesitate to confirm if he is with or seeing someone. As mentioned earlier, guys tend to understand subtle hints quickly, so there is a high probability that his brain will get the memo of your advances.

Additionally, you could ask him about what he looks for in a woman, among other relationship-centric questions.