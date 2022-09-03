A former employee with Premium Times walked down the aisle with her lover over the weekend.

Ifeoluwa, née Adediran, and her husband, Oluwafemi Komolafe opted for a small ceremony with a few friends and colleagues after having their registry wedding in Ibadan, Oyo state.

The couple met in 2012 and started a romantic relationship four years later in Oyo State.

Mrs Komolafe, now an employee with the BBC, said that her husband’s “caring and kind nature, sense of responsibility, and being a solution provider in difficult times” helped her make the life decision.

Mr Komolafe, on the other hand, said he wouldn’t let go of this damsel because she ticked all the boxes.

He said that he found her “smile, prowess for academic and career excellence, ability to take responsibility independently” attractive.

He added that another quality that endeared him to her was her generosity.

Love story

Mr Komolafe said he met his lover in secondary school.

“We went to the same secondary school, she joined us in SS2, but we never spoke to each other, not until we had a reunion in December 2012 at our secondary school premises,” he said.

“I was not feeling mushy as a 200-level student of the federal university of technology, Akure, and I was all about my CGPA. Not until 2013 did we see each other again and exchange numbers. That was all.

READ ALSO: Premium Times reporter ties knot with heartthrob

“In 2015, I got a WhatsApp phone, and we started chatting thrice weekly.”

Mr Komolafe said they had their first date in 2015, and she obliged his request on January 13, 2016.

“And since 2016, we have been together managing our differences and similarities..but something is clear we are both intentional about staying together and working things out,” he said.

“Today, I am happy we are married, and the feeling is still the same. I look forward to a greater future with Teminikan. I pray we will spend a century together in marriage.”

The couple is currently honeymooning in Lagos.