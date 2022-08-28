A common ground revolving around the views and perceptions of many Nigerian women is that they are unpredictable. If you ask us, predicting the actions of an average Nigerian woman is like spending endless years trying to solve a complex math problem.

This is why it’s essential for you as a man to be very careful when having a conversation with a woman. Though it’s unofficial, there are rules to consider when talking to a woman. For example, you must maintain eye contact, agree with everything she says, and, most importantly, avoid saying certain things.

If you are wondering what things are inadvisable for you to say to a lady, here are five items listed below.

“What’s your age?”

Unless you are a doctor or an officer at a registration centre, you should refrain from asking this question. And by the refrain, we mean junk the idea, especially if you meet a woman for the first time.

Many women are insecure about their age, so asking them about it tends to rub them the wrong way.

Another way this question can be asked is, “You look old.” This is worse than asking for her age. No woman enjoys being told she looks older than her age, even though, in reality, she does.

The point is anything that has to do with age. Kindly toss it out of the conversation.

“When are you getting married?”

Brothers, it’s not in your place to ask either your female friend or colleague when she is going to walk down the aisle.

Women receive a lot of pressure from society and their mothers about getting married, so asking about it makes the pressure more intense and could sometimes lead to them overthinking it. Show the ladies around you that you respect their decision to wait for the right guy.

Now, even if you want to ask this question, ensure that you do it calmly, respectfully, and playfully.

“You are being crazy.”

No one loves being called crazy, which is why you need to make a conscious effort not to call your wife or a lady crazy, especially during an argument.

Many ladies are pretty sensitive, so avoid hurling insults at them. If you feel she is being dramatic or blowing the issue out of proportion, take a deep breath and remain collected.

In a situation where you say she is being crazy, the probability of hurting her feelings is very high. And trust us, ladies know how to hold grudges for a long time.

“You are getting fat.”

Quick question: why would you see a lady and immediately blurt out that she is fat? If you have nothing else to say, kindly keep quiet.

Commenting about a lady’s weight is a no-go area. Don’t even think about it. We live in a society with an impossible beauty standard for women. This makes women pay critical attention to their appearance and, again, puts an insane amount of pressure on them to look like the “acceptable” weight.

So, telling a woman, she looks fat is similar to saying, “You don’t represent the acceptable standard of beauty.” This, in turn, affects her self-esteem and creates room for self-doubt.

Always remember that, be it fat, slim, curvy, or whatever, a woman is still a woman, and there are over a thousand things you can talk about apart from her weight.

“Take off your wig.”

If you are ready to face a truckload of embarrassment and insults, you should open your mouth and tell a lady to take off her wig so you can see her “real” hair.

In the same way, men are reluctant about shaving their beards, and women are adamant about keeping their wigs on. So, if you see a woman wearing a wig, simply tell her she looks beautiful. Don’t even ask her if she is wearing a wig or if it is her natural hair.

Lastly, dear Nigerian men, please don’t ask a lady when she is pregnant. It’s very comfortable and, to be sincere, straight up insensitive and none of your business.