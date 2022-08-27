There is an unpopular notion that weight loss comes with renewed confidence. This statement holds true for Nigerian actress Eniola Badmus.

Since she shed some pounds, the once chubby actress has given slimmer celebrities a good run.

Every new picture on her social media accounts seems like a page ripped from a fashion magazine.

The 44-year-old actress continues to serve us stylish outfits bound to live rent-free in our heads.

In celebration of her style evolution, here are our top ten favourite looks worn by the talented “Omo Ghetto: The saga” actress.

The AMVCA lewk

Is it just us, or is it getting hot in here? Eniola turns the red carpet into her runway as she strikes a pose, wearing a unique dark brown strapped floor-length gown with a half-stoned bodice. Now, this is what we indeed call a work of art.

Someone call the fashion police…

Because a brown khaki shirt never looked so good. Eniola pushes the fashion envelope by choosing to ditch the standard cliché colours like red and blue and opting for neutral colours that draw more attention to her incredible skin tone.

Legs for days

Whosoever said that shirt gowns aren’t it this season hasn’t seen this fantastic picture. The actress certainly ups her game by pairing a turquoise dress with a pair of red stiletto heels.

The category is boss lady vibes

This picture is an example of what happens when a strong black woman decides to wear a well-tailored green blazer and a pair of white heels.

Dripping in stones

In an expensive, fitted black gown, she makes a clear distinction between style and fashion. The former is something that would have heads turning each time she walks into a room.

Owanbe realness

If you ever need inspiration for that wedding outfit, kindly consider this outfit as a perfect option. Her entire appearance screams cohesiveness, from the gentle to the nude layered blue floor-length lace gown.

Fit is everything

There is an unpopular saying that you can never go wrong wearing a fitted white shirt and a pair of brown trousers with gathered hems. Eniola proves this saying to be true a hundred per cent.

Black is the new rave

Putting a modern and elegant spin on the simple long gown, Eniola looks regal in this crystal net black dress.

Feeling blue

Nothing beats a flair to a blue knee-length gown and a perfect smile to complement the look.

Monochrome fever

Another name for Eniola should be the Pink Lady, as she slays both the top and the pleated hem shorts.

Check other favourite pictures of her below.