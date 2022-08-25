A famous Nigerian actress, Bisola Aiyeola, was named the host of the globally acclaimed game show ‘Family Feud’ at a media event in Lagos on Wednesday.

Family Feud is an American television game show in which two families compete to name the most popular answers to survey questions to win cash and prizes.

Family Feud was first broadcast in the USA in 1976 and has spawned adaptations in over 50 countries.

The programme has produced multiple regional adaptations in over 50 international markets outside the United States. It includes Family Feud South Africa hosted by American celebrity presenter Steve Harvey.

Family Feud debuts in Nigeria on 7 October courtesy of the headline sponsor, MTN Nigeria, in partnership with a Nigerian production company, Ultima Studios.

Format

The producers say the show promises hilarious and inclusive entertainment as it showcases a diverse range of Nigerian families in a battle to win cash and other prizes.

Each show will feature two ‘families’ of five going head-to-head as they try to guess the most popular responses to a series of survey questions, with a uniquely Nigerian twist, posed to 100 people.

READ ALSO:

At the event, Acting Chief Digital Officer, MTN Nigeria, Aisha Umar-Mumuni, said one thing that keeps families together is a shared activity. Whether competing on ‘Family Feud’ or watching weekly episodes, the show will give people another avenue to bond.

She said the show would be informative, provide comic relief and showcase the personalities of different families across generations. It will be exciting to watch.

“Family Feud is a relaxing game show with a healthy dose of humour and laughter, which is sure to refresh and reconnect families and friends while also rewarding them as they play and win cash, and other prizes”, commented Femi Ayeni, Chief Executive Officer, Ultima Studios.

“The show is made even more interesting because the five participants in each family can be made up of nuclear family members, friends from work, neighbours, old boys or old girls of schools and almost any relationship which binds us together in a community.

Mr Ayeni said the families would be able to play to win up to N5million and ensure that every family member becomes a millionaire, courtesy of the lead sponsors.

A high point of the event was the announcement of Ms Aiyeola as the show host. She promised unique Nigerian humour, and non-stop laughter.

It’s more than just asking questions. Part of the fun is revealing their unique personalities to further engage with the families.”

Airing dates

Before the premiere episode of Family Feud Nigeria in October 2022, subscribers can start prepping Family Feud Nigeria and win cash every day by participating in a humourous trivia competition.

From 24 August, MTN customers can send DFF or WFF to 205 to participate, texting their answers to the Family Feud survey questions to win cash every weekday. Over 200 subscribers with the highest points will be rewarded with N10,000 monthly.

The show will air first on DSTV & GoTV Africa Magic Family and Africa Magic Urban – starting October 7, 2022. The broadcast will be extended in 2023 to several terrestrial TV channels, with the NTA Network leading the pack.