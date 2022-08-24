In the first individual nominations this season on Monday, the Level Up housemates were none the wiser about the fact that the nominations were fake.

In an exciting twist, none of the Housemates is up for eviction this Sunday, but Biggie deliberately kept them in the dark by holding fake nominations.

After the fake nominations were concluded, Biggie summoned the Level Up Housemates into the Lounge for their fate to be read out.

He explained that Chomzy has been immune from nominations and possible evictions since she was Head of House.

Biggie also said Eloswag, who is Chomzy’s partner, would also get the same immunity. After that, Biggie announced that everyone else was up for possible evictions this Sunday.

There will be no voting this week as the nominations are fake. What would be interesting to see is how the Housemates would up their game to stay in the House.

Head of House

It’s week five of Big Brother Naija, and unlike previous weeks, the winner of the games and eventual HoH are immune from eviction for only themselves, and so is whoever they nominate as deputy.

As the new Head of House, Chomzy is exempted from the next HOH games and immune from eviction.

Also, the HOH bedroom is available to her for use. After listing out her rewards, Biggie then asked her to select a companion of the opposite gender to share the room with, and she chose Eloswag.

As a companion to HOH, Eloswag is also immune from this week’s eviction.

As part of her reward as the week’s Tail of the House, Phyna is required to keep quiet when she hears the TOH sound and is given a writing tab as her communication tool when she is required to be mute.

