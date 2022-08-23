Move over ‘Buga’, there’s a new challenge in town.

On Monday, the outfit the APC vice presidential candidate Kashim Shettima wore to the Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association caused an online stir.

Mr Shettima, a former governor of Borno State, became the butt of internet jokes after his photograph of him wearing gym shoes on his loose-fitted suit hit the Nigerian Twittersphere.

At the event, Mr Shettima represented the APC presidential flag bearer, Bola Tinubu.

In typical fashion, it birthed a fashion trend spearheaded by GenZ tagged ‘#Shettimachallenge.

My own Shettima moment (sans the red tie!) Suit with sports shoes! Hit or miss? #TableShaker pic.twitter.com/aeAK5PEKH6 — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) August 23, 2022

Over 100 entries from Nigerians of all ages, including the minister of state for labour and employment Festus Keyamo, and Reno Omokri have been shared on Twitter.

Mr Keyamo, who donned a similar outfit as Mr Shettima to work on Tuesday, shared photos on Twitter.

“Now, since they think the issues of Nigeria are three buttons, a pair of sneakers and a long tie, let’s help make them the real issues!”, his tweet read.

In his Twitter post, Reno Omokri, who was among the first to knock the former governor’s outfit, wrote: “This is Tinubu’s running mate at the NBA Conference today. Look at his feet. Who in his right mind wears a suit and tie and then puts on a pair of gym shoes to a conference?”.

Other attendees included renowned writer Chimamanda Adichie, People’s Democratic Party Presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, and Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, among others.

Check out a few hilarious entries below

Nothing to see, just a man ready to attend day 2 of the NBA conference holding in Lagos 🤣🤣 The prophet Ambode The NBA Shettima #ShettimaChallenge pic.twitter.com/9rmQLlEFdF — IKEM 🌤️ (@Oforbuikem1) August 23, 2022

#ShettimaChallenge this one way I fit do kwanu😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/ZA4pVEZT3H — Nwa Afrika FX Analysis (@0147lucky) August 23, 2022

The #Shettimachallenge has began😂

Nigeria is not the right place to mess up, because what is this?😂 pic.twitter.com/IQ44OfYz7C — Nathaniel P. Nkwaps🤴🏽 (@NattyScripts) August 23, 2022