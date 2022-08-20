We all love the beauty and companionship of being in relationships, but we can all agree that no one enjoys the “breakfast” at the end.

Before we continue, for those unfamiliar with the term “breakfast,” pay close attention. Breakfast is a sad time during relationships when a party (either the boy or girl) calls it quits. Simply put, breakfast is what happens when you get dumped.

While few relationships out there bloom into long-lasting marriages, it takes many lovers less than six months before either one or both parties decide to call it quits.

The truth is that breakups in relationships are almost inevitable, mainly due to infidelity, mistrust, and lack of communication between lovers. So, believe us when we say you are not entirely wrong if you decide to walk away during your relationship (AKA, be the one who serves the breakfast).

If you ever find yourself in a dilemma of not knowing how to end things with your partner, here are five creative ways to go about it.

Write a mini-memoir for your relationships

This is an easy route if you are not a big fan of face-to-face breakups.

Before we continue, just in case you don’t know what a memoir is, listen! A simple definition of a memoir would be a book containing facts and memories from an author’s life.

Now, where are we going with this? For instance, you are a girl dating this guy for three years, but lately, you feel like the spark between you two has gone. Rather than tell him straight to his face that it’s over, you could take your time to write at least a 10-page memoir, describing the moments you both spent together and also pointing out where things went wrong in the relationship.

This gives a detailed explanation of why you decided to call things to a halt, giving the other party the closure they need to move on.

Kindly note that this memoir should be given only to your partner, not published for public reading.

Arrange a lunch date

Since you are ending the relationship, it’s important to end it on a cool and calm note. One of the best ways to do this is by taking your soon-to-be ex out to the first place you went on a date. While this, in a way, might look insensitive or harsh, it assures them that what you two had was exceptional and would forever remain in your heart.

However, please wait until after the meal arrives and is eaten before blurting out the words, “I am sorry, but we can’t be together anymore.”

Send gifts and a card to oil relationships.

To reduce the pain that the other party might feel after being served breakfast, you could decide to send the message in a card along with several gifts.

This goes a long way to proving that despite you two drifting apart, a part of you still cares for them and is very much aware of the emotional hurt you have inflicted.

While it might not be the closure your partner needs, they would understand where you are coming from.

Apologise in advance

Days before you call things quits, endeavour to drop subtle hints about ending the relationship. One of the best ways to do this is by apologising to your partner.

Extend this apology seconds before you finally say, “it’s over,” ensuring it is preceded by a “sorry if this hurts.” And even after you officially break up with your partner, never forget to grab their arms, stare deep into their eyes and say positive words for affirmation and support.

Travel to another state or country to solidy relationships

Sounds extreme but suitable if you want to save yourself from either cries or threats. If you know that the tendency for your partner to take the breakup well is minimal, you better start packing your luggage and looking for job opportunities somewhere else.

When you finally get away and your partner no longer sees you, they will get the hint and move on.