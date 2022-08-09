The third BBNaija Head of House game of the season saw 22 housemates vie for the coveted title on Monday evening.

This followed Beauty’s disqualification, Christy O and Cyph’s eviction, and the addition of the riders, Rachel and Chizz, over the weekend.

To become the next HoH, Big Brother had all the housemates except for the current HoH, Hermes and the two new housemates, Rachel and Chizzy, participate in the games.

For the first game, Biggie had the contenders use a silver spoon to transfer beads from one table to another and then string them on a wire to form a necklace following a predetermined pattern.

As determined by Biggie, the housemate with the most beads would move on to the next stage of the games.

After the buzzer sounded to signify the end of the round, the housemates were asked to stop.

Process

Hermes, Rachel and Chizzy assisted Biggie in verifying the arrangement of each contender’s beadwork.

However, before announcing the housemates that qualified for the next round, Big Brother disqualified Modella and Sheggz for failing to adhere to the game’s rules.

With a second look at the beads of the top six contenders, Big Brother determined that Khalid, Adekunle, and PharmSavi, were deemed to have completed the task and qualified for the second round of the game.

For this round, each contender was given two minutes to attempt to always stand from the top of a table, moving designated pipes.

Each pipe had a marking that signified the points a contender gets when a ball rolls into it. The loneliness was the easiest and so had the lowest points.

The challenge was to score as many points as possible, rolling a ball simultaneously within two minutes.

They were free to pick any fallen ball but ensure they always stood behind the table when moving it into the pipe.

At the end of the two minutes, each contender was asked to step forward to reveal and count their points, one ball at a time.

Adekunle emerged Head of House with 25 points, while Khalid and Pharmsavi were drawn at two points behind with 23 points.

Adekunle is the third Level 1 housemate to emerge HOH in this edition of the show.

Decision

As done in the previous week, Big Brother allotted Adekunle 30 minutes to carefully consider and select who to nominate for possible eviction this Sunday.

After some deliberation and inputs from his Level 1 house mates, the new HoH put Khalid, Ilebaye, Phyna, Bryann, and Groovy on the eviction list for Sunday.

On why he chose the housemates, Adekunle said Khalid has always been a strong contender during the games. He included Ilebaye on the list because of complaints about her attitude towards Level 1 housemates during a Saturday night party.

He further explained that Phyna is like the foundation of the Level 2 house, and if she’s removed, the team will crumble.

He said Bryann, a strategic game player, is also a threat, while Groovy’s strong personality makes him a threat.

At least one of the nominated housemates will leave the Big Brother house next Sunday.

To end the night, Biggie introduced a new twist by asking Level 1 and Level 2 housemates to switch houses, but each level would still retain their house name.

This means that Level 1 housemates will move into the multicoloured house while Level 2 housemates will be in the black and white place.

With the nominations, it is up to the fans and the audience to keep their favourite housemate in the Big Brother house.

Voting is officially open on the Africa Magic website, mobile site and via the MyDStv and MyGOtv apps and will close Thursday at 9 pm WAT.