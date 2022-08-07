Biggie, on Sunday evening, introduced two more housemates to the Level Up house, to viewers’ surprise.
The new housemates, Rachel and Chizzy, joined Level 1 and Level 2 houses, respectively. They are identified as ‘Riders’.
Last Sunday, Biggie introduced two new housemates, Dotun and Model, as fake housemates.
Explaining the rationale for the new housemates, BBNaija host, Ebuka, said they are Biggie’s agents in the house.
He said they can’t win the N100 million star prize but are eligible to participate in every activity in the Level Up house.
He said they can be nominated for eviction, but cannot be evicted, adding that they will stay till the last day in the house.
The mission and status of the new housemates are hidden from other housemates.
Meanwhile, Cyph and Christy-O are officially the first and second housemates to be evicted from the Level-Up House.
Their eviction comes as a shock to the others as they quickly bid the evicted housemates goodbye.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999