Real Housewives of Abuja is set to make its debut on Nigerian screens.

The Real Housewives is an international reality television franchise with 12 instalments in the United States and 19 international versions, including the just-concluded Real Housewives of Lagos.

Most of the franchise documents the personal and professional lives of a group of affluent women residing in or around a particular city.

A teaser of the Real Housewives of Abuja reality series on Wednesday morning hit the Nigerian social media space.

It has triggered excitement among the fans of the global franchise, which has been localised to suit the Nigerian audience.

Although the teaser does not capture much, the cast list shows fans are in for a treat.

So far, the teaser reveals the identity of five cast members; Ogwa Iweze, Hauwa Saidu Mohammed, popularly known as Jaruma, Ummeeta Rabiu, Aisha Falke and Princess Jennifer Umeh-Ubaka aka Princess Jecoco.

Hours after the teaser went viral; Ms Iweze announced that she had pulled out of the show due to scheduling conflicts.

The teaser also does not carry any information about the show, even though it is expected that Livespot 360, producers of RHOLagos, will also be running the show.

Meet the cast

Jaruma is a Nigerian sex therapist, entrepreneur and founder of Jaruma Empire Limited.

Ummeeta Rabiu hails from the prestigious Rabiu family of Kano.

A mother to a five-year-old, Ummeeta is a photographer, a professional chef and an interior designer.

Thirty-eight years old Aisha Falke is married to professor BY Abubakar and has two kids. She is the publisher of Nothern Hibiscus and describes herself as a serial entrepreneur.

Princess Jecoco is a lawyer, fashion designer, hotelier and event planner.

Withdrawal

Although listed among the cast, Ms Iweze, a fashionpreneur, author, content creator, and coach, announced her withdrawal from the show.

The 43-year-old mother-of-three said due to schedule conflicts, she would not be able to feature as expected.

Ms Iweze, the CEO of Divine Clothings Limite,d said, “I had considered featuring in the reality show,w and the video that has circulated was a tester.

“My calendar changed after that shoot and. I am excited for the participants and cannot wait to watch RHOA Thank you all for your continued Support.”

The Real Housewives Franchise

The Real Housewives of Lagos was the first Nigerian instalment of the franchise.

The Real Housewives of Lagos, aired in April and featured celebrities like Iyabo Ojo, Caroline Danjuma, Toyin Lawani, Laura Ikeji, Chioma Goodhair and Mariam Timmer.

Distributed by NBCUniversal Formats, the programme made its debut in March, with new episodes released every Friday.

Other African editions of the franchise include The Real Housewives of Nairobi, The Real Housewives of Johannesburg, The Real Housewives of Durban, and The Real Housewives of Cape Town.

The Real Housewives of Abuja will be the sixth version of the franchise to air in Africa.