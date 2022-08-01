Big Brother is serving a lot of twists and tricks to this already intriguing season. Not only is the plot getting intense, but it has also got everyone, including the fans and audience, on their toes.

The first BBNaija Level, Up live show on Sunday gave viewers a taste of one of Biggie’s twists.

Strike

Before the live show, two Level 2 housemates were issued a strike each for flouting the game’s rules.

The erring contestants, Beauty and Ilebaye, had engaged in a heated argument after the Saturday night party, which led to Beauty angrily polling off Ilebaye’s cap and wig.

This, Big brother found offensives and decried a strike each on both of them.

Meanwhile, it is a rule on the show that once a contestant receives three strikes, that contestant will be disqualified from the front.

However, before getting down to the evening’s business, fans and the audience were treated to a live performance by Bella Shmurda. He thrilled everyone with his hit singles, ‘Hallelu’ and ‘Cash Out’.

During the live show, a drama played out when Akinbiyi Abiola, popularly known as Bella shmurda, pulled his blue-styled jacket and threw it amid the spectators.

The spectators were, however, seen wrestling the jacket with themselves in the full glare of the camera.

The Big Brother Level Up season is the reality show’s seventh season.

After the performance, Ebuka gave everyone the first surprise of the night. The expected eviction had the Level 2 housemates scared.

They didn’t realise that Big Brother did not put up anybody for eviction on Monday, and they would instead get what looked like an unwelcome surprise.

With the new twist, the level 2 housemates needed no tension or prayer as no one was going home. Instead, the host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, introduced the 25th housemate of the show, Deji, who joined Level 1 housemates.

Fake housemate 1

Deji Morafa, popularly known as ‘the perfume guy’ on social media, says he is a hardworking guy who wants to gist, eat, party and sleep.

The Level 1 housemate is attracted to people’s physical attributes. Despite being in a complicated relationship, he is open to mingling in the house. He hails from Lagos State.

Fake housemate 2

Next up was Modella from Osun state. The 26th housemate described herself as the content queen the house needs, bringing all the vibes the audience subscribed for. She also described herself as a multitalented and fun person to be with. Modella joined the Level 2 housemates.

Plot twist

After introducing the new housemates, Ebuka told the level 1 and 2 housemates that no one would be going home. He then encouraged everyone to relax and have fun but not lose sight of why they were in the house, as the show is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

The final plot came at the end of the eviction show when Ebuka announced to the viewers that the two new housemates were only fake and went into the show to add more drama and spice to the already brewing mix.

Ebuka introduced a new aspect to the show where he asks viewers at home trivia questions about the season for a chance to win some prizes.

For a chance to be a part of the audience next week, he asked the audience to name the 13th housemate to enter the house.

BBNaija Season 7 is headline sponsored by Pocket by Piggyvest (formerly Abeg) and associate sponsored by Flutterwave.