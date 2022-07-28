Popular preacher, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has denied the allegations by a controversial blog, Gistlover, that he is having an affair with some Nollywood actresses.

Speaking at his church, Omega Fire Ministries’ crusade ‘Mighty Turnaround’ on Wednesday, the outspoken preacher said he was immune to controversial statements and allegations.

Mr Suleman, who mainly spoke in Pidgin English, said some of the actresses who were romantically linked to him do fellowship regularly at his church.

He said: “They say I know them. Some of them are people who have come to my church. I should deny my children because you are writing something. The list is no long sef. Make it 200. Mumu. ode. You want to drag a generator. Na me be dragging.

“If you stop, you not serious. We continue o. We go crase the crase. I am the one that will disappear that blog. You attack politician. You attack celebrity. You come come my place, you don enter my trap. Is that the rubbish you want to write?

Should they give you money?

‘‘They should pay you for this nonsense? ”I’m being accused of knowing some people. These are people who come to my church. Should I deny my children because of what is being written? The list is not long enough. Make it 200.

“I am the one who will disappear that blog. You attack politicians, you attack celebrities, and you came for me. You have entered my trap.

“If you are brave, reveal your identity. You can’t be hiding. Reveal your identity, drop your address and let’s pay you a visit, (sic), the cleric said.

Speaking further, Mr Suleman disparaged Nigerians who went on social media to troll the actresses listed in the scandal, noting that their insults would bounce back.

“Some Nigerians went to those people’s pages and began to insult them. Anybody that typed an insult, anything they insult those people with will backfire on them because let me tell you the problem. Some of us, do you know why we don’t speak again concerning Nigeria? The problem of Nigeria are Nigerians,” he added.

Accusations, denials

On Monday, the notorious blog alleged that some Nigerian actresses had affairs with the Apostle.

The blogger released a list of fewer than 30 female celebrities alleged to be the cleric’s mistresses, adding that more people were missing from the list.

However, some have said such claims have no merit.

Exonerating herself from the accusation is actress Ms Nwokoye pointed out that it is a Nigerian thing always to assume that knowing someone translates to having an affair with the person.

In a clip she posted on her page, the actress said that although she usually would not react, her reputation is at stake hence the need to speak up.

“Mistakes are a part of life. Everybody makes mistakes. I am not a saint. I have made my share of mistakes. But you see one mistake I would never make; sleeping with a man of God. God will judge me. Posterity will judge me. I have never even thought of doing it,” she said.

Background

Apostle Suleman, the founder of the Omega Fire Ministries, has always been the subject of one scandal after the other.

Last year, a Nollywood actress Chioma Ifemeludike, alleged that she had an affair with the preacher.

In 2018, Nigerian singer Stephanie Otobo alleged that Apostle Suleman indulged in immoral acts with her.

Following the allegations, the Canadian-based Nigerian singer was arrested by the clergyman and spent some days in Kirikiri prison.

Following her release, Ms Otobo alleged that her phone containing a song she was working on was seized a few days before she shot her music video.

She also claimed to have lost over N3 million meant for her video shoot featuring Timaya due to the controversy involving the Apostle.

Months later, Ms Otobo refuted all she had accused the clergyman of, saying that Suleiman never had an affair with her. She said some politicians had asked her to set the clergyman up.

However, in what is now looking like a rollercoaster move, Ms Otobo recently surfaced again when she released nude photographs of the Apostle.

She also alleged that Apostle Suleman was plotting to kill her.

Ms Otobo posted screenshots of video calls and intimate images she shared with the clergyman.