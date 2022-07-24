Africa’s most famous television reality show, Big Brother Naija Season 7, began on Saturday with a double launch weekend, as 12 housemates were introduced.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the host of the show, revealed the slogan of this year’s edition as “Level Up”.

The first set of housemates includes Khalid, Ilebaye, Beauty, Cyph, Groovy, Amaka, Kess, Daniella, Saviour, Phyna, Bryan and Christy.

Housemates

Groovy, the first housemate to go into the house, said he had plans to take it to the next level by being as fun and entertaining as possible.

He said he had no plans to break any of Biggie’s rules.

Beauty, the second housemate on the show, said she hoped her authenticity and her strategy to “go with the flow” would carry her to the end.

Also, Khalid expressed his excitement coming on the show, as he described himself as a lover of basketball from Plateau.

Ilebaye said she is an adventurous yet controversial fellow and described herself as “hot, spicy and dramatic.

She said: “On a scale of 100, I am 100 per cent excited to be on the show. I love people and will bring fun, drama and adventure.”

Also, Cyph from Imo said he loves life as it comes and arts and food.

“I love, at first sight; when I got a call for the show, I screamed and knelt to thank God, I was excited,” he said.

Amaka, who hails from Anambra, described herself as a lover-girl.

“I put a lot into this thing; I am super excited; I burnt all other bridges; I am so happy; I don’t know what to say.

“I am going to disappoint anyone who thinks that a man is going to win this year,” she said.

Kess, who is married, said he is an intentional person who is out for the money.

“I am a fighter, not a lover, I am 101 per cent excited to be on the show, and I plan to enjoy myself as well as have fun, na money I find to come,” he said.

Daniella, a 22-year-old poet and a twin from Cross River, said she was out to project herself to the world as she described herself as a jack of all trades.

“I am 110 per cent excited to be on the show; when I got the call for the show, I held onto my twin brother and screamed.

“For the show, I want to show the world what I can do, and I will bring love and light,” she said.

Saviour, a pharmacist from Akwa-Ibom, described himself as a low-key entertainer.

“I am here to show my passion for acting; I like eating and sleeping; I don’t believe in love at first sight,” he said.

Chyna from Edo, who came into the show in a beautiful Ankara print, said she was out to make a difference and showcase something people had never seen.

She expressed her hatred for gossip and said she was a fighter.

Bryan, a talented artist from Imo, said his greatest desire was to showcase his artistic talents during the show as he disclosed being single.

“I am here to bring in a lot of energy and drama; l love to act, and I produce music.

“I no go lie, small ashawo dey my eye,” he said

Christy from Ondo State said, “I am single, very sarcastic; a lover and a fighter. I promise to bring into the show drama and everything original.”

She also noted that her eyes were on the prize.

The show is expected to run for 72 days and the overall winner goes away with the N100 million grand prize.

(NAN)