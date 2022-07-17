Joseph Egbri (alias Prince Kpokpogri), the politician ex-lover of Tonto Dikeh, recently had his nine-bedroom mansion, valued at almost a billion naira, demolished by the Federal Capital Development Authority.

On July 7, an Abuja court restrained the FCT minister, Muhammad Bello, from further demolishing his Gusape District, Apo Estate, Abuja, residence.

An aide to the FCT minister countered that Kpokpogri built his house on a major highway, hence the demolition.

In this interview with PREMIUM TIMES, Mr Kpokpogri alleges that there’s more than meet the eyes with the demolition. He also talks about the steps he is taking to ensure that he gets justice.

PT: Is it true that the court has restrained a further demolition of your property?

Kpokpogri: Yes, an Abuja high court has restrained them from entering my property pending the determination of the case.

Specifically, the court issued an order of interim injunction restraining the defendants either by themselves, agents, officials, privies, all those purporting to have derived title from them or other persons howsoever called from trespassing on or further trespassing on, demolishing, or further demolishing the property.

PT: Were you informed of the planned demolition in advance?

Kpokpogri: How will you warn someone that you gave a location to build and supervised the building at the end? How will you warn someone who paid every legal fee to the federal government? How will you warn someone that you sent your surveyor to establish the beacon of the property?

When all those processes were taking place, were they unaware that a road was coming through that area? What again are they coming to tell me after all the due process has taken place? The demolition notice they sent to my plot was not even my plot number.

There was no court order. There was no time that they wrote to me officially. The FCDA did not revoke my allocation. They just brought a bulldozer and started bulldozing. They have forgotten that I am from the Niger Delta and that this thing can precipitate a severe crisis that will be felt in the Niger Delta creek. I built the house with my hard-earned money.

PT: What efforts have you put in place to get justice?

Kpokpogri: Well, I have written to the UN. I’ve written an exclusion order against the Nigerian government to the UN because Nigeria can’t breach the law that governs the people. I am angry that these Ministers like Alhaji Galadima have arrogated so much power to themselves without any recourse to the constitution.

You don’t inflict pain on people or think you can go to your home or sleep and close your eyes as if you did nothing. I will leave no stone unturned. I’m telling PREMIUM TIMES today that Gilmor Nigeria, awarded the road contract, has a business connection with the FCT Minister. There is other evidence that I’m investigating. I will make it public because I think they messed up with the wrong person. I will take them up both internationally and locally.

PT: So am I right to say that the FCDA addressed the demolition notice to the wrong person?

Kpokpogri: Yes, to the wrong person.

PT: And secondly, was the demolition a case of mistaken identity?

Kpokpogri: I cannot say that. There is a political undertone to it.

PT: Okay. Why do you say so?

Kpokpogri: If not, how do you allocate so much power to yourself to go and demolish that kind of a building? A building that the minister does not have, not even in his village or in the city.

PT: When did you build the house?

Kpokpogri: I built that house in 2020. It is a new house. The house was supposed to be a year old the day that they came to demolish it. And the demolition allocation you see from them is not even a recent allocation. It’s a 2015 allocation. Why did they wait to revoke the allocation when the owner came to build on it? Then, suddenly, a road passed through it because I refused to sell to a northerner. The third thing that got me the most is that when they were demolishing, I met the director, the department of development control, Muktar Galadima, and I asked him if I was a northerner would he do this to me? He said then I should go back to the South. That’s what he told me.

PT: Were you in the house during the demolition?

Kpokpogri: Yes. I was in the house. I’ve even written to the International Criminal Court because what they did that day was almost like a homicide because they were ready to kill everybody inside the property.

PT: So you had no idea they would even come that day?

Kpokpogri: No single idea. And they came on Saturday. Is Saturday a government working day? With over 200 policemen, SSS and soldiers everywhere, as if they were going to Sambisa forest to fight Boko Haram.

PT: So they didn’t allow you to ask what happened or even carry things outside?

Kpokpogri: They didn’t. The boys working around dragged my chairs out from the parlour. If you watch the video, you will see where they were demolishing, and ACs were falling from the house.

PT: You said you feel that the demolition is politically motivated. Why do you think so?

Kpokpogri: I’m not a card-carrying party member of the APC or the PDP. But since I built that house, all the Northern people have offered me money to buy the house. So many people have come to do that. It is tribalistic because I’m not from the North. The first man that offered me money to buy the house was from Kano State. People were coming all the time. Even Qatar Airways sent people to me to say they wanted to rent the place. I said no.

PT: You claim the demolition was politically motivated, but the FCDA said you built your house on a major highway known as M16. You didn’t get approval from the necessary agencies.

Kpokpogri: Why didn’t they tell us where the road leads? They said the road was an afterthought. The original highway went through the governor of Bayelsa State’s house, which they all know. But because the man is a big man, they shifted that road. I don’t want to talk about that. I said it was tribalistic when I told Galadima that it was because I was not from the North. He said I should go back to the South. How does that statement sound? Quote me. Mukhtar Galadima told me to go back to the South. Don’t you think that kind of statement can precipitate an ethnic crisis? How will everybody feel if I return to the South and start doing the same for their people? But I’m a law-abiding citizen. That is why I took this step that I took.

PT: Where was the house located?

Kpokpogri: Behind COZA church. And the house is sitting on top of a rock. So you are bringing bulldozers to pass from common ground to pass through the top of a rock.

PT: So obviously, you could not salvage anything from your house.

Kpokpogri: I was not able to salvage anything. They demolished my house, and they destroyed everything. What I was able to retrieve was just my clothes and the chairs in my parlour. Every other thing, they demolished with the house. If not for the people around, they wanted even to destroy my cars. That was when people started asking what kind of wickedness that was.

PT: How much loss did you incur? Can you quantify how much the house costs you?

Kpokpogri: I think my losses, you know if I use as at today’s the price, if I want to rebuild that place I will spend over N2billion. Then, a bag of cement was N2,400, but now it is nearly N5000.

PT: How much did it cost to build the house then?

Kpokpogri: When I built that place, please, everything I spent was almost N800 million. It was one of the most beautiful houses in that area. You can find out from anybody. Typically people come from different places to look at the building. People come there every night to take pictures.

PT: How many rooms were in the house? How will you describe the place?

Kpokpogri: The house has nine rooms. It was a nine-room mansion minus the boys’ quarters. The boys’ quarters have a room, a parlour, a bathroom and a kitchen in three places.

PT: One would wonder why you built your mansion in Abuja, not Delta, where you hail.

Kpokpogri: I chose to build the house in Abuja because the light is stable, and as a Federal Capital Territory, it is more secure. I just wanted that peace and serenity.

PT: What do you do for a living?

Kpokpogri: I’m a business person. I publish Integrity Watchdog Magazine and I am a sitting board member of the National Human Rights Commission. I have other businesses that I do too.

PT: Has the FCDA reached out to you for talks since the incident?

Kpokpogri: They didn’t reach out to me. They all went into hiding. That is why I said it is politically motivated and has an ethnic slant. Because as they demolished, they left. There is nothing anybody is doing there. I can tell you that whenever PREMIUM TIMES has the chance, I can take you to the site. Even somebody is building right behind me as I’m talking to you. Why didn’t they stop that person?

PT: So, what next steps will you be taking?

Kpokpogri: I have written to the American Embassy, and I have written to the UN, the UK Parliament and the US Congress. I will be going to the UK in September to address the congress on this matter.